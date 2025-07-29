Katie Price and Peter Andre tipped for ‘reunion’ on I’m A Celebrity All Stars

Katie Price and ex-husband Peter Andre could be set for an awkward reunion, as both stars have been tipped to return for I’m A Celebrity All Stars in South Africa.

The All Stars spin-off is usually pre-recorded in South Africa and sees numerous previous contestants battle it out to be the ultimate champion of champions. And this year is no different, with filming expected to begin in the autumn.

While the official line-up hasn’t been revealed yet, the bookies from Betideas.com have exclusively told Entertainment Daily who they think has the best chance of making an appearance. And things could get awkward for some very famous exes…

Peter and Katie fell in love in the jungle in 2004 (Credit: Nick Sadler/startraksphoto.com / Cover Images)

Katie Price and Peter Andre set to reunite on I’m A Celebrity All Stars?

Way back in 2004, I’m A Celebrity… became known for the love story of Katie Price and Peter Andre.

Millions tuned in every night to see the blossoming relationship, which continued when they left the jungle. The pair went on to get married in 2005, and welcome two children together – Princess and Junior.

However, their jungle romance didn’t last and ended in divorce in 2009. And since then, things have turned quite bitter between them, with the pair having been embroiled in a lengthy feud.

If both signed up, it would be one of the most talked-about TV reunions in years.

But what’s the likelihood of their reunion? Shane Orton, spokesperson for Betideas.com told us: “There is the potential return of Katie Price (Evens) and Peter Andre (5/4).

“Katie’s 2004 jungle appearance famously led to their relationship. If both signed up, it would be one of the most talked-about TV reunions in years.”

Obviously we don’t know if Katie and Peter would ever actually agree to do I’m A Celebrity All Stars together. But it would make for some pretty iconic scenes – and Ant and Dec would have a lot of material for their running jokes!

Could Katie make another appearance? (Credit: YouTube)

Who else is in the running?

But they aren’t the only big names that could make a reappearance on I’m A Celebrity All Stars. Most likely for a comeback is former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas, who walked away in third place in 2016. He’s currently sitting at 1/4 odds, and is even reportedly in “advanced talks”.

Not far behind him is former queen of the jungle Scarlett Moffatt (4/6) and Harry Redknapp (8/11).

Another controversial figure who may be lining up a return is Rebekah Vardy (10/11). Following Coleen Rooney’s success last year, Rebekah could be headed back in to tell her side of the story.

Shane told us: “Rebekah Vardy is still closely linked to the Wagatha Christie headlines and made an impact in 2017. She wouldn’t go unnoticed in an All Stars camp.”

Reports have also suggested that the iconic Gemma Collins could be headed for All Stars. And bookies have her sitting at 7/2 chance.

According to Shane, another one who looks “likely” is Joey Essex (6/4). He “lit up the jungle” in 2013, and if he returned, he would bring “plenty of heart to the camp”.

Peter has been speculated to go back on I’m A Celeb (Credit: YouTube)

Least likely to appear on All Stars

Right at the bottom of the list however is Gino D’Acampo (16/1). He caused quite a stir during his time on the show. And following his recent scandal which caused ITV to axe him, an appearance seems unlikely.

With filming expected to take place soon, we should be getting more confirmation on which stars are jetting out to South Africa to film I’m A Celebrity All Stars soon!

Read more: Peter Andre’s wife Emily MacDonagh finally breaks silence about parenting Katie Price’s kids

Do you think Katie Price and Peter Andre will reunite for I’m A Celebrity All Stars? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!