Peter Andre’s wife Emily MacDonagh finally breaks silence about parenting Katie Price’s kids

The wife of Peter Andre, Emily MacDonagh, has broken her silence about raising Katie Price’s kids.

Katie and Peter, who share daughter Princess, 17, and son Junior, 20, split in 2009. Since their divorce, Peter remarried doctor Emily and started a family of their own, welcoming daughters Amelia, 11, and Arabella, one, and son Theo, eight. They have been married since July 2015.

Katie had two more kids, Jett, 11, and Bunny, 10, with her third husband, Kieran Hayler, who she split from in 2021. Before meeting Peter Andre, she had Harvey, 23, with former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Emily made a rare admission about raising Katie Price’s kids (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Emily MacDonagh said she is ‘quite strict’ with her children

During an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher’s Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, Emily shared a rare admission about raising Katie’s kids.

“I’m not their mum, and that’s something I always have to make sure I tread carefully with. I always see it, I think I would see it a bit more like being a big sister,” she said.

“I don’t know if that’s the right way to look at it, but I think, you know, I always try and give them guidance, but I wouldn’t overstep that.”

Emily said she also tries to “support them like I would do with my own kids”.

As she opened up about her parenting style, Emily admitted she is “quite strict”.

“I always try and be the same. I’m quite strict though, on my kids. That’s what I would say to the older kids, it’s lucky there’s an age gap, you know? Because then you guys don’t need to worry about, like, silly rules I have – screen time and stuff like that,” she added.

“I’m like, you guys can be exempt because you’re older. The age gap is enough that my kids don’t ask the question, ‘Well, why are they allowed to have the screens?”

Katie was not invited to Princess’ 18th birthday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price fires back following Princess’ 18th birthday

Emily’s interview with Giovanna arrived shortly after Katie appeared annoyed about her oldest daughter’s birthday event.

“Princess is now officially an adult, so mummy and Princess can now go out together, if certain people would let her be seen with me,” she said on her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

“Certain people don’t think it’s good for Princess to be seen with me, certain people that used to look after me,” she added, referring to the agency that once jointly managed her and Pete.

Katie’s sister, Sophie, however, stated: “You aren’t on brand Katie. You are too risky Katie, that’s why.”

“It’s pathetic, I’m her mother,” Katie responded. She also revealed she wasn’t invited to Princess’ 18th bash “because it was for filming”.

