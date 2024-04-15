Peter Andre has shared a new glimpse into welcoming his fifth bundle of joy and has shared an update on the baby girl’s name.

The star, who is married to Emily Andre, revealed they had welcomed their third child together earlier this month.

However the pair couldn’t decide on a name, despite suggestions from friends and fans.

Now, Peter has given a fresh insight into their adorable “baby bubble” after adding a new member to their brood and deliberating over a name.

Peter Andre and wife Emily can’t agree on a baby name (Credit: ITV / Loose Women)

Peter Andre and wife Emily disagree over baby name

Opening up about the aftermath of welcoming their third child together, Peter thanked his fans for the kind messages he and his family have received whilst enjoying their baby bubble.

We’ve been trying out names that our friends and family have suggested.

He also explained their difficulty over choosing a baby name. Peter wrote in his column for OK!: “We’ve been trying out names that our friends and family have suggested, but then Emily and I don’t seem to agree on them.

“So I think it’s only fair that Emily decides – I hope she picks a good one.”

Emily and I don’t seem to agree on them.

Peter then added: “While we work a name out, we’re just trying to differentiate between day and night. The lack of sleep is real already!”

Peter and Emily welcomed their third child earlier this month (Credit: Instagram / @peterandre)

Peter shares new snap of baby daughter

The performer, who also shares two children with ex-wife Katie Price, took to social media to share an adorable glimpse into welcoming his fifth child.

Peter could be seen cradling his newborn daughter, whilst looking down at her and smiling. He penned alongside the sweet image: “Pure love.”

On April 3, Peter gushed to Instagram alongside a snap of Emily in a hospital gown holding their new arrival: “Just minutes old…… We feel so overwhelmed right now. So happy to welcome our beautiful girl to the family.

“Mum and daughter are doing amazing. Born Tuesday 2nd April 2024, 7lb 3oz and thankfully very healthy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Andre (@peterandre)

“Baby has been spoilt with cuddles from Junior, Princess, Amelia and Theo who are all in love with their new little sister. As parents, we couldn’t be happier.

“Only thing is…. She has no name yet. Help!

“Thanks to all the doctors, midwives and staff at Musgrove Park Hospital Taunton. You were incredible. And Emily’s parents, whom I adore. You have both been incredible.

“I’m so happy. Just off to hold her. Thanks everyone for reading.”

Read more: Peter Andre admits ‘it’s driving us nuts’ as they still haven’t picked name for baby girl

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So, what do you think about this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.