Prince William being ‘absolutely true to his word’ after promising Middletons he’ll ‘look after’ Kate

Prince William and Princess Kate celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary today (Monday April 29)

Amid the Princess of Wales‘ cancer battle and following her abdominal surgery in January, one royal expert believes these challenges to Kate’s health could make their partnership even tighter.

Royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!: “In a marriage, you are committing yourselves to the long haul and there are inevitably going to be some bad times as well, hopefully, as some wonderful ones. But it is often the difficult times that bind you ever closer together… when you feel like a team, united against the world or whatever adversity is facing you.”

Prince William and Kate pictured with their three children last Christmas (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Kate mark anniversary

Jennie added she reckons Kate’s health issues will have “focused both their minds on their deep love for one another”. Furthermore, she expects the Waleses to “cherish one another even more when they get through this”.

She expects them to have spent today with their kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, six, in mind too. That’s because it is a school day, and how Kate is feeling is also crucial.

But OK! also suggests William’s decision to put his wife first as she has recovered from surgery as proof of their deep love.

And Jennie puts forward both William and his brother Prince Harry are “utterly committed” to ensuring their own marriages are strong due to the split between their own parents.

Prince William and Kate Middleton married in Westminster Abbey thirteen years ago today (Credit: YouTube)

‘He is being absolutely true to his word’

Jennie reflected: “William has proved that he is willing to drop everything to support Kate, even if he then gets negative publicity. She is more important to him than anything, even his own reputation.

“He promised her parents that he would look after her… and he is being absolutely true to his word. I applaud him for it.”

‘William promised Kate’s parents that he would look after her’ (Credit: Channel 5)

Additionally, a royal source has singled out Kate’s mother Carole Middleton as a “real rock” throughout her daughter’s health problems.

It is reported Carole has been also prioritising Kate, and living with the Waleses at Anmer Hall in Norfolk during the Easter holidays.

They reportedly said: “She’s really stepped in to support the family and help look after the children up in Norfolk and will continue to do so wherever the family is.”

Royal fans sent their messages of congratulations to William and Kate today. One gushed: Happiest Anniversary wishes to you both. You’ve been through so much together.”

Another wrote: “Happy anniversary William and Catherine, the beginning of one of the best partnerships the royal family has ever seen!”

