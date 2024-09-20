The popular dating show My Mum, Your Dad returned to screens on Monday – but the return of series one star Paul has sparked complaints.

In an interesting twist revealed by host Davina McCall before the series two premiere, it was hinted that a previous contestant from series one would be getting another shot at romance.

The speculation ended when Paul Edwards from season one confirmed his return on social media.

Paul on My Mum, Your Dad

In his announcement, Paul wrote: “WE’RE BACK! I’m truly honoured and privileged to have shared this experience once again with such beautiful cast members.

“You all will remain my friends forever. Tune in tonight 9pm ITV 1 for our arrival.”

Similarly, his daughter Mazey, also returning to the show, shared her excitement. She said: “Guess who’s back! Here we go for round 2 to see if dad has any more luck this time around… tune in to find out! See you on screens 9pm tonight!”

The 49-year-old became a fan favourite during his appearance on the first season of the dating show.

During the season, he entered into a relationship with fellow contestant Natalie Russell. However, the two split soon after.

According to The Sun, the couple struggled to make things work after leaving the “filming bubble”.

Therefore, Paul and his daughter Mazey have returned to the mansion for another shot at love.

Their re-entrance to the show occurred during the episode on Thursday (September 19).

Fan-favourite Paul returned for the new season of My Mum, Your Dad. (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

However, Paul’s return has sparked a divide among viewers of the show.

Many took to social media to express their frustration.

One viewer questioned: “#MyMumYourDad how come Paul out of all the past ones gets a second chance?”

Another remarked in disbelief: “Paul is back? No new flesh available?”

“No way Paul is back #MyMumYourDad,” a third viewer exclaimed.

“Why the hell have they brought Paul back, he had his chance. Sure there are loads of men who would have loved the chance #mymumyourdad,” another complained.

The idea that the show could have selected a new participant was echoed by another. “Were there no other applicants they could’ve chosen rather than bring Paul back? #mymumyourdad,” they complained.

However, not all feedback was negative. Some fans welcomed Paul’s return with open arms.

“Always liked Paul #mymumyourdad.” One supporter commented.

Others appreciated the surprise. “Great seeing Paul return #MyMumYourDad.” One fan gushed.

“Really glad Paul is back from the last series #MyMumYourDad.” Another agreed.

One viewer praised the decision, writing: “Great to see Paul back #mymumyourdad.”

My Mum, Your Dad airs weeknights from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

