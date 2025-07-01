A Place In The Sun host Jasmine Harman’s horror after witnessing shock bike crash

A Place In The Sun host Jasmine Harman has shared her shock after witnessing an e-bike crash.

The TV presenter has lived in Spain since October 2023, when she and husband Jon Boast decided to relocate with their two children.

However, this week, Jasmine was left shaken following a “horrible experience” involving an electric bike.

The presenter reflected on the ‘horrible’ ordeal (Credit: ITV)

Jasmine Harman’s shock after bike crash

On Monday (June 30), Jasmine took to her Instagram and recalled the terrifying electric bike accident that she had witnessed.

“I had a bit of a horrible experience this week,” the A Place In The Sun star told her 224k followers in a video.

I didn’t know what had happened.

Jasmine explained: “When my children broke up from my school, I took them down to the beach for a nice treat.

“And as we were leaving I heard a scream and I spun around. And I saw a man and a woman lying on the floor, on the pedestrian pathway. Alongside them was a very chunky electric bike with big off-road kind of tyres, and I didn’t know what had happened.”

The TV star then revealed she found out that the man had been riding the bike and hit the woman. She was on holiday with her elderly mother in a wheelchair, and her adult daughter.

The woman had a ‘very nasty injury’

Recalling the aftermath of the crash, Jasmine shared: “She was lying on the floor, unconscious, bleeding from the head. Also with a very nasty injury to her arm, and a very swollen-looking ankle.

“I called the ambulance and they took the lady off in the ambulance.”

She then said that the ordeal had left her curious as to what her followers thought about motorised or electric vehicles.

“I certainly do not think motorised or electric vehicles should be allowed on pedestrianised paths because of instances like this, because of children, dogs and people,” Jasmine said.

Jasmine said the man was also ‘very shaken up’ (Credit: YouTube)

Jasmine branded it a ‘terrible accident’

She pointed out: “Also the electric bikes are quiet and you won’t hear them coming. The man on the bike said he had his music playing quite loud so she should have heard him – which I found a bit rich.

“He was also injured and very shaken up so obviously it was an accident. But I think these kinds of electric vehicles should 100% be banned on pedestrianised pathways.”

Finishing off the video, Jasmine said: “A terrible, terrible accident for this poor woman on holiday and her family.”

