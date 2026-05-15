Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez perform wedding U-turn following concern from family

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez have seemingly performed a wedding U-turn, just days after saying they didn’t want to get married.

The couple, who met on Strictly in 2017, have been engaged since 2021. However, they still don’t have a date for their big, five years on from Gorka popping the question.

Gorka and Gemma got engaged in 2021 (Credit: Cover Images)

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez ‘don’t want to get married’

Speaking on their podcast, Lost in Translation, earlier this month, Gemma and Gorka said that they don’t want to get married to each other, despite being engaged for five years.

“I ain’t getting married to him. No chance,” Gemma quipped. “I don’t think I want to get married,” Gorka agreed.

“Everyone I know who has got married has ended up getting divorced, apart from my sister,” Gemma then continued.

“We are fine like this. We have two children, marriage is just a document, for a legal thing. You see people together for 15, 20 years, they get married, then divorced one year after,” Gorka then added.

Gemma then said that she would only consider marriage for the sake of their two children – Mia and Thiago.

“My mum was saying to me the other day, when it comes to my will, she was saying how much more complicated it is,” she said.

Gemma addressed the drama (Credit: Lost in Translation / YouTube)

Gemma and Gorka’s marriage U-turn

However, Gorka and Gemma have since made a U-turn on their comments about not getting married following concern from their family.

Addressing the news reports that they weren’t going to get married, Gemma revealed she’d received abuse from trolls.

“People messaged me saying ‘He doesn’t deserve you, you’re so cold, you’re so nasty’,” she revealed.

“And it’s like, no, listen to the full episode and you’ll get why,” she said.

She also revealed that after the episode where they were “joking” that they weren’t getting married, someone messaged Gemma saying ‘What is it? Are you getting married or not?”

Gorka hit back (Credit: Lost in Translation / YouTube)

Gemma and Gorka hit back

“People need to know what is banter and what is sarcasm,” Gorka said in the podcast, addressing the drama.

“We will get married. We were just like joking about it,” he then added.

“It’s annoying – obviously we’re grateful that everybody listens to the podcast, and everyone listens to us, but then you wake up the next day with messages from family being like, ‘Oh my goodness, I saw this in the papers, are you not getting married? What is happening? What is this?’ I was like, oh gosh,” he then continued.

Read more: Gemma Atkinson hits back at claims she was behind Gorka Marquez’s Strictly exit

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