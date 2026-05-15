Katie Price removes her wedding ring as she issues marriage ultimatum and shares unfortunate new nickname for husband Lee Andrews

Katie Price has removed her wedding ring after revealing “time is running out” for her new husband Lee Andrews.

Her shock decision comes after Lee backed out of appearing on GMB with her at the last minute, after being unable to make his flight to the UK. Lee reportedly has a travel ban preventing him from leaving Dubai. However, he denies this.

Katie was on GMB this week (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price slams Lee Andrews over GMB snubbing

On Tuesday (May 12), Lee was meant to appear with his wife Katie on Good Morning Britain.

However, just hours before the interview was meant to take place, Lee pulled out, revealing that he’d been unable to make his flight due to work commitments.

During the interview, which Katie did alone, she had to deny the allegation that Lee had been arrested at the airport. A Foreign Office spokesperson had told the show: “We supported a British man who was detained in the UAE.”

“He just didn’t make the flight. He’s coming here to spend quite a few months now,” she insisted.

However, in her podcast, which she hosts with sister Sophie, she said: “I have said to him: ‘You’ve made me look like a [bleep], you’ve made yourself look like a massive [bleep]’. It’s now become a soap opera, something from EastEnders of ‘is he coming, isn’t he?’

“It’s all been built up. This is why I want relationships – normally – more private,” she then said.

Katie hit out at her husband (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

‘Where’s Wa-Lee?’

In a new swipe at her husband, Katie uploaded another clip from her podcast to her Instagram.

The mum-of-five captioned the clip, “Where’s Wa-Lee?”, playing on the words, Where’s Wally, the series of search and find books.

“I just want him here, just to visit here and shut everyone up that he can get here,” she said.

“So next week when we do the pod, we’ll find out whether he’s come to England or not, and we’ll see what he’s said,” she then continued.

Elsewhere in the podcast, she said: “It’s the fact you keep saying you’re coming and then don’t come.

“Of course, everyone is going to flag up. Even I’ve flagged it up to him. Big time, I’ve flagged it up now. I said, “Don’t do that to me again. Me having to go on live TV without you and make me look stupid and a [bleep],” she then said.

Sophie then responded, saying: “I can’t even say his name, because he winds me up, I think he is a f**king d**khead on Instagram if I am honest, and I think you deserve better, Kate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lee Andrews (@wesleeeandrews)

Katie removes wedding ring

Now, in a new Instagram post, uploaded yesterday (Thursday, May 14), Katie revealed that she’s removed her wedding ring.

The star uploaded a picture of herself lying on her bed with her son, Harvey, along with some of their pets.

Harvey can be seen holding his mum’s left hand, which is noticeably sans wedding ring.

“Goodnight from me & my Harvey bear,” Katie captioned the post.

“Stick to just you and Harvey, you don’t need men in your life,” one fan commented.

“The only men you will ever need are your boys,” another then said. “The purest love you will ever have and the only you will ever need,” a third then wrote.

Read more: Katie Price ‘goes back on her word’ to terminally ill mum Amy as she continues to use vapes

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