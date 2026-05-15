Jesy Nelson fans ‘absolutely sobbing’ as star pays tribute to Ocean and Story on their first birthday

Jesy Nelson has left her followers emotional after paying tribute to her twins, Ocean and Story, on their first birthday.

The former Little Mix star’s daughters were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy – a rare genetic, progressive muscle-wasting condition.

Since finding out about their diagnosis, the Touch hitmaker has continued to raise awareness.

Jesy paid tribute to her twins on their first birthday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jesy Nelson shares tribute to twins on their birthday

In an Instagram post shared today (May 15), Jesy shared a montage of clips that showcased her journey to motherhood.

Over the top of the clip featured the singer reading out a poem, Welcome to Holland, by Emily Perl Kingsley.

In her caption, Jesy honoured her daughters with a heartfelt message.

“I cannot believe it has been a whole year since having my beautiful baby girls. They have been through so much. There will never be enough words to describe just how incredible they actually are,” she wrote.

“My tiny little super humans. The strongest, most resilient little fighters I’ve ever known. You inspire me and every single person that ever meets you both . One whole year old today what a mile stone to reach.”

Jesy continued: “I read this poem a little while ago by Emily Perl Kingsley “welcome to Holland” and I think this sums up their journey so beautifully. Happy Birthday my Ocean and Story you are my whole heart and soul I love you more than you will ever know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jesynelson

‘Need to wipe the tears from my face’

Fans were immediately touched and rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Happy birthday beautiful Ocean and Story. This is a precious and powerful video. Sending lots of love and hugs your way,” one user wrote.

“Happy birthday to the most superior humans ever. The best twins in the world. What a fighter. Like their mother. You all are the strongest. Y’all are such an inspiration to ALL of us!!!! What a beautiful poem, Jess, you made me sob. This is so special and captures their story and their journey beautifully. I am truly so proud of you for being the strongest and going through all of this with them,” another person shared.

“Sobbing. Absolutely sobbing. You could have prepared me for this woman. So proud of you. Congratulations to you and Jan for a whole year. I just love watching you both make those little girls smile from ear to ear. And happy birthday to my beautiful girlies, so proud of the brave, courageous girls that you are. Brb need to wipe the snot and tears from my face,” a third remarked.

“This is absolutely beautiful,” a fourth said.

Read more: Jesy Nelson: Life After Little Mix leaves viewers divided as she is accused of throwing group ‘under the bus’

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