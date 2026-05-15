EastEnders fans beg for a huge twist for the Mitchell family

The Mitchell family are back where they belong!

They’re right in the middle of the all the action in Albert Square. They’ve gone back to their Mitchell roots and they’re dealing with gangsters and juggling family relationships.

Plus the siblings – Grant, Phil and Sam – have been reunited.

And the fans are loving it!

“Love seeing the Mitchell clan altogether,” one happy fan said.

But there’s one thing they reckon would make the Mitchells even better – if they were back behind the bar at The Queen Vic!

“Fantastic reunion,” one fan mused. “Now all we need is to put them back in their rightful place back behind the bar in The Vic.”

“Put them back in the pub,” said one viewer firmly.

Another fan agreed, saying: “What would make it even better would be if the Mitchell family took back their other home, The Queen Vic pub!”

Grant’s back and the fans are loving the reunion! (Credit: BBC)

The Mitchell family should be in the pub!

The Mitchells ran the pub for YEARS back in the 1990s and early 2000s.

To begin with it was Sharon with Phil and Grant, then just Sharon and Grant.

Peggy came along a bit later, and she was Queen of The Vic for a long time, alongside husband Frank, son Phil, and eventually evil Archie Mitchell, too.

Roxy was in charge for a while, too.

In fact, there are very few Mitchells who haven’t worked in the pub at one time or another.

And the viewers want to see them back there!

Kat and Alfie run the pub (Credit: BBC)

Should the Slaters go?

At the moment, of course, the Slaters run the pub. Kat borrowed money from Stacey to get the mortgage, and the whole brood moved in.

Now Jasmine’s there too, having got her feet well and truly under the Slater table.

But the EastEnders viewers don’t seem to have taken to the Slater family behind the bar at The Vic and they’re keen to see the Mitchells reclaim the crown.

Of course, Phil is a recovering alcoholic so it might be hard for him to take the reins at The Vic – just as poor Linda struggled when she was in the same boat.

Give Sam a chance! (Credit: BBC)

Let the Mitchell women take control!

But there are enough other Mitchells to make it work.

In fact, the fans have the answer there, too. Sam!

Sam’s been getting a lot of love since her return and the viewers think she’d be perfect running the show.

“Sam has been outstanding. She has so many layers. Absolutely brilliant,” said one impressed fan.

“Loving Sam,” said another.

And they pointed out there is another Mitchell – through marriage, perhaps, but that never stopped Peggy – on the Square who could definitely step up.

“Sam should partner with Nicola and run the Square,” the fan suggested.

We’re definitely on board with that!

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns