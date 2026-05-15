Channel 4 to air tribute as Gogglebox star Ken Harwood dies aged 77: ‘May he rest in peace’

Gogglebox star Ken Harwood has died aged 77 following a short illness, Channel 4 has announced.

Ken – who appeared on the hit Channel 4 show alongside wife Anne between 2020 and 2022 – died last week surrounded by his family.

Ken and Anne Harwood appeared on five series of Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

Gogglebox star Ken Harwood dies aged 77

The former postmaster, from County Durham, became a fan favourite after joining Gogglebox with Anne in series 15. The couple remained on the programme for five series before leaving after series 19.

Ken and Anne had been married for 55 years.

Production company Studio Lambert confirmed the sad news today (May 15).

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “He will be dearly missed by his wife Anne, sons Simon and Ross, daughter-in-law, Elle, grandchildren Freya and Tristram, and all who knew him.”

A tribute to Ken will air tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

Channel 4 confirms tribute to Ken tonight

A tribute to Ken will also air during tonight’s episode of Gogglebox (May 15).

Channel 4 traditionally honours late cast members with a black-screen tribute featuring their photograph and dates of birth and death as the credits roll.

According to reports, Ken passed away peacefully with his loved ones by his side last week.

Fans pay tribute to Ken

Fans of the show quickly shared their heartbreak online after hearing the news.

“May he rest in peace,” one viewer wrote on social media.

Another posted: “Heartbreaking news, especially for Anne.”

“So sorry to hear this, glad Channel 4 is doing a tribute tonight,” said a third.

“Poor Anne,” another fan commented. “She will really, really miss him after being married all those years.”

Ken’s sweet gesture to wife Anne

Ken and Anne’s warm relationship made them hugely popular with viewers during their time on the show.

In their very first episode, Ken surprised Anne with 50 roses – one for every year they had been married at the time.

“You have put me to shame now with a card and roses,” Anne joked.

She then laughed: “And I got you nothing. But you have me and that’s all you need.”

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Gogglebox airs Fridays at 9pm on Channel 4.

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