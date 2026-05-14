‘Final straw!’ MAFS Australia fans unfollow Danny Hewitt after gaslighting joke and final show snub

MAFS Australia fans have turned on Danny Hewitt once again after the groom made a controversial joke about “gaslighting” on social media.

After months of ups and downs with Bec, Danny has become one of the most divisive grooms of the series.

While Bec fell hard for the Englishman, Danny often kept his true feelings close to his chest. And although he repeatedly told her he was falling in love, many viewers felt his actions told a very different story.

Now, just days after the reunion episodes aired, Danny has sparked fresh backlash with a post that many fans found in poor taste.

Danny was under fire at the Dinner Party (Credit: Channel 4)

What did Danny say about gaslighters after his disgusting comments about Bec?

Since MAFS Australia finished filming, Danny has remained active on social media. But his latest Instagram video has not gone down well with viewers.

The clip showed Danny sitting at dinner pretending to be on a date, but it was the caption that drew immediate criticism.

It read: “When she’s telling me how bad her ex gaslit her, but it lowkey sounds like we would be homies.”

The post quickly raised eyebrows, particularly given the criticism Danny has faced over his own behaviour during the experiment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dannyhewitt_

Over the course of the series, Danny told Bec he was developing strong feelings for her, only to end their relationship abruptly at Final Vows. Many fans felt she had been blindsided.

Although Danny attended the Reunion Dinner Party, where tensions exploded over his text messages with Steph, he did not return for the final Commitment Ceremony.

During After The Dinner Party, both Bec and Steph were shown comments Danny had made about them, which may explain why he chose not to appear. He has since apologised for those remarks.

Danny’s unseen comments have come to light (Credit: Stan)

MAFS Australia fans turn against Danny as he didn’t show up

Viewers were quick to make their feelings known in the comments, with many saying the joke was in poor taste.

One follower wrote: “But you’re a gaslighter as well…”

Another added: “Final straw for the unfollow!”

A third commented: “Didn’t you say you didn’t want the social media fame?”

Others were equally blunt.

“Bec was gaslit by you,” one fan wrote, while another added: “Your five minutes of fame will be up soon.”

Another follower urged Danny to take a step back before posting again, writing: “Personally you should let the dust settle a bit before you start digging yourself in a deeper hole. Give people a chance to heal first.”

With emotions around the series still running high, it seems Danny still has some way to go before winning viewers back.

Read more: The ‘unhinged’ reason Juliette wasn’t at the final MAFS Australia Commitment Ceremony: ‘I thought she was going to slap me!’