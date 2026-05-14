Look Mum No Computer makes his debut for the UK at tonight’s second Eurovision semi-final

Eurovision 2026 is finally here and all eyes are on the UK’s wild and wonderfully bonkers entry Look Mum No Computer.

The eccentric musician and inventor, real name Sam Battle, is flying the flag for Britain this year with his catchy track Eins, Zwei, Drei.

And if there was ever a song made for Eurovision chaos, glitter and giant key changes, this might just be it.

Look Mum No Computer is hoping to win Eurovision for the UK (Credit: BBC)

With lyrics about pepperoni pizza and escaping the daily grind, the performance is already getting fans talking ahead of the big final.

So, when is Eurovision on? And has the UK act made it through? Here’s everything you need to know.

Look Mum No Computer’s Eurovision song Eins, Zwei, Drei

Look Mum No Computer is representing the UK at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest with the track Eins, Zwei, Drei.

The electro performer, who is based in Kent, has already secured a place in the Grand Final thanks to the UK’s status as one of Eurovision’s pre qualified Big Four countries. France, Germany and Italy also automatically qualify, alongside host nation Austria.

Sam first built a huge following online through his YouTube channel where he mixes music with homemade electronic inventions.

On his official website, he explains: “I’ve been a musician all my life, in various bands, ZIBRA, being the most recent one. Now I mainly build musical machines and make music with them!”

He also jokes: “I have no training in electronics, and about a year and a half of music at uni, so I wouldn’t trust anything I say because I don’t really know anything in an academic sort of sense.”

The BBC selected Eins, Zwei, Drei internally to represent the UK this year.

According to Look Mum No Computer, the song is about escaping “the soul crushing boredom of the nine to five, into a world of dreams and endless possibilities”.

Eurovision semi-final 1 and 2

Before the Grand Final, Eurovision stages two live semi finals.

The first semi final aired on Tuesday night from Vienna, Austria, with BBC coverage hosted by Rylan Clark and Angela Scanlon.

Ten countries made it through to Saturday’s final including Sweden, Israel, Greece and Finland.

The second semi final airs tonight, Thursday May 14, on BBC One at 8pm.

The schedule shake up means Race Across the World was moved to make way for Eurovision.

Although Look Mum No Computer is already through to the final, UK viewers will still get to see him perform tonight during the semi final broadcast.

Sara Cox is leading the BBC’s radio coverage this year, while Drag Race UK star Tia Kofi joins as Eurovision digital presenter.

Angela Scanlon, Rylan Clark, Graham Norton, Sara Cox and Tia Kofi make up the BBC hosting team (Credit: BBC)

When is the Eurovision final and can I vote?

The Eurovision Song Contest 2026 Grand Final takes place on Saturday May 16, 2026.

The live show begins at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from the Wiener Stadthalle arena in Vienna.

Victoria Swarovski and Michael Ostrowski are hosting internationally, while Graham Norton returns to provide commentary for UK viewers.

Fans watching in Britain can vote for their favourite acts during the show. However, just like every year, UK viewers cannot vote for the UK entry.

Voting is available through esc.vote and the official Eurovision Song Contest app. The public vote will then be combined with points from the national juries to crown this year’s winner.

And yes, settle in for the long haul. The show is expected to run for almost four hours and finish just before midnight.

Could this finally be the year the UK pulls off a Eurovision miracle? We’re ready for the chaos either way.

Read more: ‘Worst day of my life’: Race Across the World’s Molly reflects on dad Andrew’s brush with death

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page