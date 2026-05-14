The One Show viewers concerned for Matt Lucas as he shows off slimmed-down figure: ‘A shadow of his former self’

The One Show viewers expressed their concerns for Matt Lucas after they noticed a drastic change in his appearance last night (May 13).

During Wednesday’s episode of the BBC show, Matt was joined by fellow actors Samantha Barks and Emilia Clarke. Following his split from Tess Daly last week, Vernon Kay hosted with former Lioness Alex Scott.

In recent years, Matt has undergone a huge weight loss transformation. However, according to viewers, they are concerned about his health.

Matt appeared on the show alongside Samantha Barks and Emilia Clarke (Credit: BBC)

Concerns for Matt Lucas on The One Show

For his appearance on the evening show, Matt looked dapper in a suit and promoted his role in Les Misérables alongside co-star Sam.

In the musical, the former Little Britain star plays the iconic role of Thenardier.

However, many were distracted by Matt’s weight loss and had serious apprehension.

“Is Matt Lucas, bless him, ok?” one user asked.

“Hadn’t realised Lucas had lost so much weight,” another person shared.

“Matt’s lost a load of weight. Not seen him for ages, so was surprised,” a third remarked.

“Gosh #MattLucas is looking a shadow of his former self,” a fourth insisted.

ED! has contacted Matt’s reps for comment.

Viewers expressed their concerns for Matt (Credit: BBC)

‘Superb show’

Meanwhile, many were happy to see the comedian on their screens.

“Another show that could’ve been an hour long. Superb show. I really wish I could get to see Les Mis on tour,” one said.

“I remember seeing Samatha Barks on The Masked Singer, she blew my mind with her amazing voice. What a talented lady she is. Matt is equally as talented as well though,” another shared.

“Most hilarious Thenardier ever. We were in the front row when we saw him. Great singing voice too. Samantha was also perfect in Les Mis,” a third expressed.

‘I think I’ve just been thin-shamed’

Many viewers of The One Show were left questioning if Matt had been using weight loss jabs. However, he has been open about how he managed to achieve rapid results over the years.

Since undergoing his transformation, Matt has lost an impressive seven stone.

Revealing how he’s shed the weight, Matt said he enjoys keeping fit by taking walks on the canal near his home, either by himself or alone.

Eager to keep up his fitness regime, Matt explained on Lorraine in 2022: “The one thing I need to do is get fitter, I have put on a little bit of weight, that’s my next challenge to do a bit more exercise. I might have to make a game of it when I go out and exercise to stay out of people’s way. I don’t have a garden so I have to find a way to do that.”

His housemate is also a personal trainer and has helped him, too. However, being shamed for his thinner appearance isn’t a new thing for Matt. Previously, he took to X in 2022 to reveal the remark he received at a football match.

“Shout out to the lady who stopped me at football today to ask me why I’ve lost weight and to inform me I look a lot older. For the first time in my life, I think I’ve just been thin-shamed,” he wrote.

Matt also admitted he has less of an appetite these days and sticks to a vegetarian diet.

Read more: Matt Lucas reveals surgery plans following 42kg weight loss: ‘I still see a really juicy belly’

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