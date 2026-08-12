Jasper Carrott has spoken of his pride in daughter Lucy Davis after she publicly revealed her incurable breast cancer diagnosis.

The Office actress announced on Tuesday that she was diagnosed with stage four breast cancer a year and a half ago. Lucy, 53, said the disease has spread to her bones, specifically her spine, right hip and ribs.

Jasper Carrott has spoken out about daughter Lucy Davis’ cancer diagnosis (Credit: Photo by Startraks/Shutterstock)

Jasper Carrott shares statement about Lucy Davis after cancer diagnosis

In a statement given to The Sun, Jasper, 81, said the family had been supporting Lucy since her diagnosis.

He said: “This is a very difficult time for the whole family and we have been supporting her in every way possible since her diagnosis.

“We are so grateful for all the support we have had over this trying time and we are very hopeful for her future being what she wants it to be.”

The comedian and actor added: “We are so proud of our daughter and love her so much. The way she has conducted herself through many traumatic health issues is a lesson to us all.”

Jasper also thanked those who had shown the family support and concern. He asked for privacy over the coming months.

What has Lucy said about her diagnosis?

Lucy told followers that she received her diagnosis around 18 months ago but had kept it private until now. She explained that the first sign was a very small hard area in her breast, which she had almost decided not to have examined.

The actress urged others not to ignore changes and to get anything concerning checked. She also said she had been told the cancer was incurable and it was “too late for chemo”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Davis (@reallucydavis)

Lucy shared the news alongside a video showing her ringing a cancer treatment bell. Discussing the future, she said she was “at peace with whatever comes next” and was trying to enjoy the time ahead.

She also spoke candidly about living with pain, explaining that standing or walking for long periods can be difficult and that she sometimes uses a wheelchair.

Humour has remained particularly important to her. Lucy said she had asked friends and relatives to continue making fun of her and not to treat her as though she were a sick person.

Lucy Davis plans to continue acting

Lucy intends to continue working as an actress. She said: “I still would like to keep working. I’m perfectly able to do so, and acting is one of the biggest joys in my life.”

She also plans to maintain her animal rights work, which she described as hugely important to her.

Lucy is best known for playing Dawn Tinsley in the original UK version of The Office. Her later credits include Wonder Woman and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.

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