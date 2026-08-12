Perez Hilton’s mother files for temporary custody of his three children after self-harm livestream incident

Perez Hilton’s mother has reportedly filed for temporary custody of his three children following the celebrity blogger’s recent mental health crisis.

Page Six first reported that Teresita Lavandeira submitted the application to a Florida court on August 7. TMZ subsequently said it had confirmed the filing and obtained a consent form signed by Hilton.

Warning – this article discusses self-harm.

The development comes around a week after Perez was hospitalised following a self-harm livestream at his home in Florida.

What has Perez Hilton’s mum requested?

According to TMZ, Lavandeira has asked for the court records to be sealed. The filing reportedly states: “The children in this case should not be subjected to any further trauma related to the incidents that are the basis of the petition.”

TMZ reported that Hilton had agreed to transfer temporary custodial rights to his mother. The consent form is said to cover decisions about necessary medical and dental care, access to official documents and enrolling the children at school.

Neither report detailed how long the proposed temporary arrangement would remain in place.

The latest report on Perez (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Perez Hilton’s family shared a health update

The latest family update cited by TMZ said Perez remained in hospital under Florida’s Baker Act, which permits involuntary hospitalisation in certain mental health emergencies.

His family reportedly said he would require surgery for injuries sustained during the crisis. They were said to have been able to communicate with him and described his condition as “serious but stable”.

Perez Hilton’s family speak out

In a message posted on his website, the 48-year-old’s loved ones thanked those who had sent prayers and support. They said the situation had been “incredibly difficult and emotional”, adding that little information had been made available to the family.

They continued: “Your compassionate humanity during this heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express.

“While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful. We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope.”

If you are struggling or have been affected by the issues in this article, Samaritans can be contacted free at any time on 116 123. You can also visit samaritans.org.

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