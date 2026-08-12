Balmoral Castle has confirmed it is now closed to the public, signalling that the royal family’s traditional summer holiday in Scotland is approaching.

The closure brings the 2026 visitor season to an end, with Balmoral Castle set to resume its familiar role as the family’s private summer residence.

Balmoral Castle has now closed to the public for the summer (Credit: Photo by Shutterstock)

Balmoral Castle shares statement

In a message posted on social media, the estate announced: “Balmoral Castle, including the grounds, gardens and exhibitions, is now closed to the public.”

It continued: “Thank you to everyone who visited the Castle and Estate during the 2026 summer season. We hope you enjoyed your time at Balmoral and left with lasting memories of your visit.”

Although the summer season is over, the estate also told followers to watch its social media pages for further updates. The Balmoral Castle Exclusively Highlands Artisan Market is due to return on November 6, 7 and 8.

The annual August closure usually marks the point when the Aberdeenshire estate changes from a visitor attraction into a private royal retreat.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will likely spend some time at Balmoral over the summer (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Royal family’s summer break

According to reports, King Charles has already started his break in Scotland at the Castle of Mey. It is not yet known exactly when he will move to Balmoral.

The king and Queen Camilla traditionally host relatives during their stay. Prince William, Princess Catherine and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are among the family members who usually visit.

Time at the estate has historically included outdoor activities such as hiking and fishing. It also includes quieter opportunities for the family to be together away from public engagements.

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Balmoral has served as a royal summer retreat since Queen Victoria’s reign. Prince Albert purchased the castle and 7,000 acres of surrounding land in 1852, while the wider estate now covers about 50,000 acres.

The residence was particularly important to the late Queen Elizabeth II, who regularly spent extended summer breaks there. She died at Balmoral on September 8, 2022.

King Charles has continued the annual tradition since becoming monarch.

The king has also spoke affectionately about the Balmoral estate. On the Balmoral website, a message from King Charles reads: “For me, one of the most precious, and almost sacred, parts of the countryside around Balmoral is an area of ancient woodland which forms one of the few remnants of the great Caledonian forest that used to cover much of the Highlands.

“The fact that this part of it still exists at Balmoral is entirely due to the intervention of my great-great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.”

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