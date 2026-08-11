Prince Harry’s hopes of reuniting publicly with King Charles have reportedly left Prince William worried about old family tensions returning to the spotlight.

The Duke of Sussex is said to be keen for King Charles to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. If Charles goes, it could mark the first time the pair have been pictured together at a public event since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022.

However, RadarOnline claims William is uneasy about the prospect of a public reconciliation. The report alleges that, although he accepts his father’s wish to reconnect with Harry, he fears the attention could fuel further controversy involving the Sussexes and the monarchy.

Could King Charles attend the Invictus Games next year? (Credit: Shutterstock)

Prince William reportedly reluctant over public reunion

According to the outlet, William does not object to Charles and Harry keeping in touch behind closed doors. He is said to be concerned that a high-profile appearance could revive public focus on the family’s long-running rift.

A source claimed: “An appearance by the monarch would additionally provide enormous international exposure for Invictus, while producing images of Charles and Harry together after years dominated by reports of their strained relationship.

“William’s worries are rooted partly in his desire to protect his family from further controversy following Harry’s public allegations about royal life.”

Will King Charles attend the Invictus Games?

It’s unclear if the king will accept Harry’s reported offer to appear at the Invictus Games.

A source previously told The Sun: “Prince Harry desperately wants Charles at Invictus, and he wants him to open the games alongside him. Harry wants it to happen both for the games, and for their relationship. It’s his dream to have his father by his side.”

The Invictus Games, founded by Harry, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

Prince Harry reportedly wants the king at the games next year (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

William and Harry’s relationship now

Harry and William’s relationship deteriorated after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and moved to California. Harry later discussed private disputes involving his brother in his memoir Spare, while he and Meghan also spoke about royal life in their Netflix series and interview with Oprah Winfrey.

There has since been little indication of a reunion between William and Harry. Harry has, however, publicly expressed his desire for reconciliation with his family.

Read more: Radio station which mistakenly announced King Charles’ death broke Ofcom rules

Harry has remained estranged from his brother William. However, he has met with his father, King Charles, on a few occasions over the past few years.

Most recently, the Duke of Sussex visited the king at Highgrove House alongside Meghan Markle and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

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