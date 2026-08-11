Rod Stewart postponed a show on his One Last Time tour after needing what the venue described as a “minor medical procedure”.

The 81-year-old singer had been due to perform at Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center on Sunday, with Richard Marx also on the bill. Riverbend said the unforeseen procedure had required prompt attention.

The latest interruption comes after Rod cancelled a June concert shortly before he was due on stage. At the time, he said treatment had left him feeling better but his voice had not recovered enough for him to perform.

Rod Stewart’s show was postponed as he underwent a “minor medical procedure” (Credit: SIPA PRESS/Shutterstock)

What happens to Rod Stewart’s Cincinnati show?

Riverbend confirmed that work was under way to find a new date for the postponed concert. Further information was expected to follow on Tuesday.

Tickets already bought for the original performance will remain valid for the rearranged date.

No further details about the medical procedure were given. However, the venue said Rod was expected to make a “quick recovery” and was looking forward to returning to Cincinnati.

The full statement read: “Due to an unforeseen but minor medical procedure that required prompt attention, Rod Stewart’s performance tonight in Cincinnati has been postponed.

“Rescheduling is currently underway, with additional information to follow on Tuesday. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.

“Rod is expected to make a quick recovery and looks forward to returning to Cincinnati.”

Fans offered support to Rod (Credit: Larry Marano/Shutterstock)

Fans offered support to Rod and expressed some concern.

One person commented on the announcement post: “Sad! We got all the way and was ready to park. Postponed. He’s great but probably needs to slow down.”

Another wrote: “Hope he is ok.”

Someone else said: “Sending prayers Rod Stewart.”

Previous changes to Rod’s tour

The postponement follows several health-related changes to Rod’s live schedule this year.

In May, two Las Vegas performances were cancelled on his doctor’s advice. Rod later told fans he was on vocal rest while recovering from a sinus infection and said he hoped to see them at another show.

Read more: Rod Stewart becomes grandfather for sixth time as daughter Ruby announces birth of son with cute photos

Later that month, Rod was given oxygen during a concert after saying he had nearly fainted. Footage obtained by TMZ showed members of his team assisting him with an oxygen tank and a cold compress.

For now, Cincinnati ticket holders must wait for confirmation of the replacement date. The venue’s update indicates that Rod expects to return to the city following his recovery.

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