EastEnders spoilers for next week: Ravi pops the question to Priya as creepy Craig reels Amy in

EastEnders spoilers for next week see Priya in turmoil after Ravi asks her to be his wife. His proposal prompts Priya to call time on her affair with Max, but there’s another shock in store for her.

Elsewhere, Craig finds himself struck off Joel’s case, but that doesn’t stop him manipulating Amy. Penny suffers a fall after ignoring Vinny’s warnings to slow down and Nicola is forced to face her demons as she has an honest chat with George.

And over at the hospital there’s even more bad news for Denise and Jack.

Here are nine EastEnders spoilers for next week.

Nicola faces her demons in EastEnders spoilers

Nicola starts to be honest with George (Credit: BBC)

1. Nicola drops a bombshell on George

It’s Kojo’s birthday and Nicola and George make plans to celebrate him with drinks in The Queen Vic. Things are suddenly looking up for the couple. But a shock escalation of events forces Nicola to confront her demons. She sits George down for an honest and open chat. But what does Nicola have to tell him?

Craig reels Amy in (Credit: BBC)

2. Craig is suspended from duty

Amy is in turmoil over recent events. As the teen privately panics over what she’s done, bad news awaits Craig at the police station. The copper is suspended from public duty policing following a complaint made against him. Craig’s boss also tells him he’s being taken off the Joel case.

Ravi plans a surprise proposal in EastEnders spoilers

Zack gives Ravi some advice (Credit: BBC)

3. Ravi fights for his love

Avani attempts to play matchmaker and reconcile Ravi and Priya. Meanwhile, Ravi turns to Zack for relationship advice. Zack urges Ravi to show Priya how much he loves her. So Ravi decides he will make the grandest gesture of all and ask Priya to marry him.

4. Craig and Amy grow closer

Vicky gives Amy both barrels after she hears her having a go at Joel. Feeling overwhelmed, Amy meets with Craig. He vows to be there for her, and Amy accepts. Ross isn’t best pleased when Craig informs him he’s off the case. But there’s a breakthrough for Joel when Ross invites him to join his and Vicki’s movie night. Are the family finally starting to heal?

Decision time for Priya in EastEnders spoilers

Max is jealous of Linda and Clive’s romance (Credit: BBC)

5. Max has a close call

Max is fighting his feelings for Linda, but that doesn’t stop him jumping into bed again with Priya. Next morning, Max panics when he wakes to a string of missed calls from Cindy. He feeds his fiancée a lie and Cindy falls for it. Priya feels awful when Cindy asks for her help with the hen party.

Ravi gets down on bended knee (Credit: BBC)

6. Ravi proposes to Priya

Priya’s guilt is compounded when Ravi summons her to the Boxing Den. Inside, Ravi stuns Priya by asking her to marry him. With her head in a spin, Priya dashes to Max’s flat and tells him the affair is off! But will Max let Priya go that easily?

Pregnant Penny suffers a fall in EastEnders spoilers

Penny has a bad week (Credit: BBC)

7. Penny is rushed to hospital

It’s the grand opening of Penny’s shop, but Vinny is concerned to see her leg is swollen. Penny ignores Vinny’s pleas to go and see a doctor. But disaster strikes when she falls out of her wheelchair. Suki comes to her rescue and tells Penny to stop being proud and accept Vinny’s help. Moments later Penny starts struggling for breath and has to be rushed to hospital. Will she, and the baby, be okay?

Denise suffers a setback (Credit: BBC)

8. Denise and Jack receive bad news

Kim heads to the hospital to celebrate her hen with Denise. Soon it becomes clear frail Dee isn’t up to it, so Kim heads home and joins Cindy’s party. Later, Denise and Jack learn her chemo isn’t working as well as doctors hoped. Denise is told she’ll need a stem cell transplant to carry on fighting the disease.

A new friendship is formed in EastEnders

Joel and Lily agree to be friends (Credit: BBC)

9. Lily and Joel become mates

Lily is gutted to receive a disappointing set of GSCE results. But the teen’s spirits are lifted when she has a heart-to-heart with Joel. Putting the past behind them, the pair agree to be mates.

Read more: Who’s leaving EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns