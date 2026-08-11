Coronation Street spoilers for next week: Sarah is in danger as Kacey turns violent and a mysterious newcomer causes a stir on the Street

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Sarah’s prison nightmare intensify when Kacey turns violent. Sarah turns to former fiance Kit for help, but will he want to know. or is she on her own?

Elsewhere, Idris organises an illegal poker game to fund his share of Speed Daal, while Lucy is proving more than a handful for Sally and Tim.

Also, newcomer Celeste arrives on the cobbles and reveals some shock truths to Todd.

Here are nine Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

Sarah’s prison nightmare intensifies in Coronation Street spoilers

Kacey issues Sarah a chilling threat (Credit: ITV)

1. Kacey threatens Sarah

Todd returns from Thailand to find a prison visiting order from Sarah. During their visit Sarah reveals that she ended things with Kit in order to protect his career. Later, Kacey turns on Sarah after she refuses to ask Kit to help her son who’s been arrested for armed robbery. Chilled by the threat, Sarah rings Todd, who urges her contact Kit.

Kacey threats turn violent (Credit: ITV)

2. Kit refuses to help Sarah

After being alerted by Todd, Kit goes to see Sarah. She asks him to help Kacey, but Kit won’t risk his career by getting involved. Later, Sarah’s nightmare intensifies when Kacey’s verbal threats escalate into violence.

Adam takes Harry from Kit in Coronation Street spoilers

Kit is forced to say bye to Harry (Credit: ITV)

3. Kit can’t cope with Harry

Kit feels like a failure after Adam persuades Harry to take the lead in his production of Bugsy Malone. When Harry breaks Jake’s headphones after being taunted about Sarah, Glenda tries to call Kit but gets no answer. Unimpressed by Kit’s parenting, Adam reports back to Sarah. But how will Kit react when Adam suggests Harry stay with him for the rest of the holidays?

Lucy and Lily are friends again (Credit: ITV)

4. Lucy lashes out

Shona arranges a lunch with Sally to give Lily and Lucy a chance to make up. Lily hands Lucy a letter to say sorry and the teens bond over their past traumas. Later, Lucy sees red when Tim refuses her plea to call Richie. She refuses to join the family for tea, leading Sally and Tim to fear where they go from here.

Idris gambles to secure Speed Daal in Coronation Street spoilers

Alya wants more money than Idris can afford (Credit: ITV)

5. Idris hatches a risky plan

Alya tells Idris she wants £50K for her share of Speed Daal otherwise the deal is off. Idris is 15 grand short so Leanne offers him five thousand. Another idea forms when Idris learns Ollie is a dab hand at poker. Idris then books out Speed Daal to hold a poker night and swears Ollie and Lauren to secrecy.

Ollie wins at the poker night (Credit: ITV)

6. Brody outs Idris to Leanne

Idris stakes Ollie in the poker game, with the promise of a cut of the winnings if he’s victorious. As the players battle it out, Brody secretly knocks back shots at the bar. Idris is relieved when Ollie wins hands down, but soon discovers Brody’s theft. After being told off, Brody lets slip to Leanne about the poker night, revealing Idris used her money to gamble. How will she react?

Lucy is on edge in Coronation Street spoilers

Tim and Sally are worried for Lucy (Credit: ITV)

7. Tim tries to help Lucy

Tim is summoned to visit Richie. His cousin has a favour to ask and wants Tim to back up his story of self-defense. When Tim refuses to lie, Richie lashes out and blames him for what happened. Meanwhile, Lucy’s nerves are left in shreds after meeting her new foster parents. Later, the youngster jumps out of her skin when Tim drops a pan on the floor. Tim tries to reassure Lucy, but it’s clear she’s far from okay.

8. Adam meets a new woman

Will receives his GCSE results and tells his family he’s scraped a couple of passes, but failed the rest. Ben insists they’re proud of him no matter what. Elsewhere, Adam accompanies Harry to the holiday club where he meets a lady called Lottie. She reveals she’s new to the area and that her son will be starting at Bessie Street Juniors. Is there a spark there?

Newcomer Celeste causes drama in Coronation Street spoilers

Celeste arrives in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV)

9. Todd plots his revenge on Glenda

A mysterious woman called Celeste arrives in Weatherfield, looking to arrange a funeral. But Todd is for a shock when Celeste reveals the funeral is for herself because she only has six weeks to live. Meanwhile, Glenda takes a fancy to Celeste’s driver, Fraser and asks him out on a date. Todd is annoyed when Glenda chides him for his selfish behaviour. But he spies an opportunity for revenge when Celeste lets slip Fraser is gay.

Read more: Here’s who’s leaving and joining Coronation Street in 2026