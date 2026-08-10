Coleen Nolan, 61, ‘debuts boyfriend’ 20 years younger than her: ‘She is smitten’

Coleen Nolan has reportedly found love with a younger boyfriend after spending several months looking for romance on television.

The singer and TV personality, 61, is said to have been seeing Ryan Brockbank for the past few months. The reported romance comes after Coleen’s stint on Celebs Go Dating, which she later described as a “disaster” despite valuing the experience.

According to The Sun, who have obtained photos of them together, Ryan is believed to be in his late forties. The report does not give his exact age.

Coleen has reportedly moved on with a younger man (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Who is Coleen Nolan’s reported new boyfriend Ryan Brockbank?

Ryan works as a lecturer at the Fashion Retail Academy in London and also designs clothes. He is a father from a previous relationship.

An unnamed source told The Sun: “Coleen is pretty smitten with Ryan. She talks about him all the time – her kids know about him and things are moving pretty fast.”

“He’s very creative and a dad himself, so they have lots in common.

“She learnt about herself and dating when she did Celebs Go Dating and has really applied it to the real world.”

They have reportedly enjoyed a romantic getaway together.

Ryan is also said to have accompanied Coleen when she supported her sisters at their An Afternoon With The Nolans show. The publication reports that he was seen walking arm in arm with Coleen and speaking to her son Shane.

Coleen on her Celebs Go Dating experience

Coleen previously admitted that she had struggled to find a romantic connection during Celebs Go Dating.

She said: “It’s just not happened for me.”

However, Coleen spoke positively about the guidance she received on the programme, saying: “But the agents, the therapy has been absolutely brilliant and I think from the start to the end, I’ve massively changed.”

The source claimed she had since applied what she learnt to dating away from the cameras.

Coleen Nolan’s relationship history

The reported relationship would be Coleen’s first public romance since her split from Michael Jones.

Coleen has previously been married twice. She was married to actor Shane Richie from 1990 until 1999. Her relationship with musician Ray Fensome ended in divorce in 2018 after 17 years together.

ED! contacted Coleen’s reps for comment.

Read more: Coleen Nolan admits she’s ‘gagging for it’ as she tries sex toys in racy Celebs Go Dating scenes: ‘I’m a horny devil’

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