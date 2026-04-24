Coleen Nolan admits she’s ‘gagging for it’ as she tries sex toys in racy Celebs Go Dating scenes: ‘I’m a horny devil’

Coleen Nolan is set to turn up the heat on the new series of Celebs Go Dating – and it sounds like viewers are in for some eye-opening moments when the show returns next month.

The E4 favourite kicks off on May 4, with the Loose Women star, 61, joining a line-up that includes David Potts, Lucinda Light and Professor Green.

And ahead of her debut, Coleen hasn’t held back when it comes to teasing what fans might expect from her.

Coleen has signed up for the new Celebs Go Dating series (Credit: ITV)

Coleen Nolan gets candid about sex drive ahead of Celebs Go Dating

In a frank chat with The Sun, Coleen revealed she’s feeling more confident than ever – especially when it comes to her sex drive.

“You hear a lot about menopause, and how women lose their libido, and everything just dries up like an old prune, and I’ve gone the other way. I’m a horny devil!” she said.

Coleen admitted that before menopause, intimacy wasn’t a big focus for her.

“I wasn’t horny,” she explained, adding that she “could take it or leave it”. While she described sex as “nice”, she said it simply “wasn’t on my agenda” at the time.

Now, however, things feel very different.

“But this time around, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God,’” she added.

Following her split from boyfriend Michael Jones 18 months ago, Coleen also joked: “I’m just gagging for it!”

Coleen is introduced to sex toys in one of the episodes (Credit: ITV)

‘She’s good at sex-positive banter’

This series will also introduce a sex expert, Dr Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, who works closely with the celebs – and it seems Coleen fully embraced the experience.

“She’s good at sex-positive banter with me,” Dr Tara said. “You’d think someone who’s been in the media for a long time, someone older, might be uptight. But not at all.”

Teasing what’s to come, she added: “And I even gave her a sex toy!”

Lucinda Light also gets the same treatment, with Dr Tara explaining: “I gave Lucinda one too as you know, us women, we tend to take care of everybody and we don’t necessarily focus on taking care of ourselves.”

Read more: Inside Coleen Nolan’s weight-loss transformation as she drops from a size 20 to 14: From medication U-turn to 3-and-a-half stone backlash

Celebs Go Dating starts on Monday, May 4 on E4.

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