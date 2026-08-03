‘One of the Last Greats’: Tributes pour in for comedian Jimmy Cricket following his death age 80

Much loved comedian Jimmy Cricket has died at the age of 80 following a short illness, his family has announced.

The Northern Irish entertainer, born James Mulgrew, became one of Britain’s best known comedy stars with his catchphrase “And there’s more!” and his famous routine wearing wellington boots on the wrong feet.

He enjoyed a career across television, radio and live entertainment that lasted for more than 50 years.

Jimmy Cricket has died aged 80 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Jimmy Cricket’s family announces his death

Jimmy began performing in holiday camps at the age of 18 before going on to become one of Britain’s favourite comedians.

He later starred in his own television series, And There’s More, which took its name from the catchphrase fans knew and loved.

His family confirmed the sad news of his death today (Monday August 3, 2026).

In a heartfelt statement, they said: “Our beloved Jimmy passed away this morning after a short illness. He spent his last few days surrounded by his family, love, laughter and songs.

“Jimmy brought so much laughter and happiness to countless audiences in his career over the years. Whether on stage, screen or radio, or if you met him in person as well.

“But that was nothing to the happiness he gave to his family. A devoted husband to May for fifty two years. A wonderful dad to his four children and very silly grandad indeed to his four grandchildren.”

They continued: “He was our greatest champion and loved us all loudly. He also just loved people and he absolutely loved being a stand up comedian. What a life he lived.

“Forever our clown, he was cracking jokes to the wonderful NHS staff and to us all, right until the end. His courage, dignity and positivity through all he endured was inspirational.”

Jimmy was also a Papal Knight of the Catholic Church. His family said his faith shaped the way he viewed death and that he believed it was not the end.

They signed off the emotional tribute with a touching nod to his famous catchphrase: “And there’s more.”

Tributes pour in for Jimmy Cricket

Tributes quickly flooded in after Jimmy’s family announced the heartbreaking news.

One person who knew him personally wrote on X: “Terribly sad news about Jimmy Cricket! Such a lovely sweet gentle man and one of the last of that era!

“I hope you get to see your mammy Jim and catch up with Frank C and Bobby B and love and kisses to May and the kids.”

The chair of The Rollercoaster Club of Great Britain posted: “RIP JIMMY CRICKET. I’m saddened to announce that my friend and previous star billing at the Blackpool Bash on two occasions has passed away after a short illness aged 80. Thank you for all the laughter.”

Actor and comedian Ted Robbins also paid tribute, writing: “So sad to hear of the death of Jimmy Cricket. I worked with him many times & he was one of the Last Great Comics a unique style, never blue just funny.

“I know he & all his family have a great Christian Faith so maybe The Angels will be saying ‘Come here Jimmy there’s more’!”

Jimmy’s death marks the end of a career that brought laughter to generations of fans. As tributes continue to pour in, many are remembering the comedian for the warmth, kindness and humour that made him such a much loved performer.

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