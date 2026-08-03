Laura Hamilton has said she feels “so awful” for the family of former A Place in the Sun house hunter Annette Kilgore, following her death in wildfires in Spain.

Annette and her husband, Malcolm Timbrell, appeared on the Channel 4 programme before buying a £200,000 retirement home in Bédar, Almeria, in 2023.

Jasmine Harman also shared a heartfelt tribute to Annette, sending her condolences to Malcolm and others who had lost loved ones.

Laura got emotional in a new interview (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura Hamilton shares heartbreak over former A Place in the Sun guest

Speaking to the Daily Star, Laura said: “That was devastating. That was in the devastating fires in Spain.”

The couple had been helped with their property search by Laura’s co-star Leah Charles-King.

“It was Leah’s house hunters and she had been filming with those people and you know, I get it,” she shared.

“I can’t even begin actually… Leah must’ve…” Laura continued while lost for words.

Reflecting on how difficult the news must have been for her fellow presenter, the 44-year-old added: “It must just be awful for her because she helped them. All I can say is I feel so awful for the poor couple and their families. And everyone, actually, who has been effected by the fires, it’s very sad.”

Spanish reports were said to have confirmed that Annette was among 13 people who died. Malcolm survived after becoming separated from his wife and their friends as flames consumed their home.

Before Annette’s death was confirmed, Malcolm told BBC News at Six that he was awaiting DNA clarification. Speaking about his life with his wife, he said: “We have had an amazing life together and now it’s stopped.”

Jasmine said in her social media message that she could not imagine what Malcolm was going through. She also offered her thoughts and prayers to those affected by the tragedy.

Laura’s sea safety warning

The heartbreaking news came after Laura experienced a separate tragedy while working abroad.

She recently witnessed the death of a 19-year-old man on a beach in Montpellier, southern France, following a day of filming.

Laura subsequently urged people to take care when swimming in the sea and to pay attention to warning signs before entering the water.

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