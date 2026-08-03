Jesy Nelson has sparked speculation that she could be dating again after sharing a glimpse of a mystery man during an apparent dinner date following her split from Zion Foster.

The social media update comes after Jesy and Zion split following their twin daughters’ SMA diagnosis. The former couple share Ocean Jade and Story Monroe, who were diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy Type 1 in January 2026.

According to MailOnline, Jesy posted an image from a rooftop garden on Sunday. A man’s tattooed arm could be seen at the edge of the picture, while two drinks sat on the table.

The post did not reveal the man’s identity or confirm that Jesy is in a new relationship. The singer reportedly offered another cryptic glimpse of a man in April, although it is not known whether he was the same person.

Is Jesy dating again? (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster’s split

Jesy, 35, separated from musician Zion, 27, earlier this year as the family dealt with Ocean and Story’s diagnosis. SMA is a rare genetic condition that causes progressive muscle weakness.

The weeks surrounding the diagnosis were documented in the Prime Video series Jesy Nelson: Life Changing. During the programme, Zion admitted that he felt “out of my depth” and needed help as he struggled emotionally, physically and mentally.

Jesy said she could see how difficult the situation had become for him. She later described their separation as “inevitable” following the trauma they had experienced.

She said couples facing such circumstances could either become a team or be torn apart, adding: “Unfortunately I feel that’s what it’s done to me and Zion.”

However, Jesy stressed that there was “no bad feeling” between them and said her “main priority” was their daughters. She also explained that she wanted to approach motherhood with as much positive energy as possible.

Zion responds to criticism

Zion subsequently addressed claims that he had abandoned his children after viewers heard his comments in the documentary.

Writing on Instagram Stories, he explained that feeling out of his depth referred to confronting an unfamiliar and complex medical diagnosis — not walking away from his responsibilities.

“Please don’t mistake vulnerability for abandonment,” he wrote, before reaffirming his love for Ocean and Story and his commitment to them.

For now, Jesy has not identified the man whose arm appeared in her latest photograph. Whether the post marks a new romance therefore remains unclear.

Read more: Jesy Nelson reveals heartbreaking reason her twins’ treatment for SMA was delayed in new Prime documentary

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