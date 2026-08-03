Molly-Mae Hague has shared a candid update about daughter Bambi’s behaviour after claiming the three-year-old put someone in a headlock during a trip to Pizza Express.

The 27-year-old influencer said she visited the restaurant with Bambi, newborn son Midas and some friends. Molly-Mae shares both children with Tommy Fury.

Speaking in her latest YouTube vlog, she did not identify the person allegedly involved or reveal what led up to the incident.

Molly-Mae has opened up about Bambi’s behaviour (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Molly-Mae opens up about Bambi’s ‘aggressive era’

The star told viewers: “All I’m going to say is, I thought Bambi was out of her aggressive era. I was very wrong.”

She continued: “Headlocks were put in place. Not by me, by her. It should have been by me. It was bad.”

The mum-of-two admitted that she was finding the situation challenging, adding: “We’re in the depths of it right now and I’m really just trying to keep my head above water.”

Other mothers responded in the comments with messages of encouragement. Several suggested Bambi could be adapting to sharing her parents’ attention following the arrival of her baby brother. Others advised Molly-Mae not to be too hard on herself and said that many young children go through difficult stages.

The comments were personal opinions from viewers rather than an explanation confirmed by Molly-Mae.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Elsewhere, Molly-Mae opened up about Bambi’s time at nursery.

“Nursery has become a massive, massive hurdle for us, that she’s really not enjoying anymore. In terms of when she’s actually there, she loves it, but the drop-off is so traumatic. She’s always been amazing with nursery, apart from the very start when kids are just getting used to it like every other child when they start nursery,” she said.

“But now we’ve gone right back to the start and it’s so, so traumatic when we drop her off, we have to literally pry her off of us and pass her over to the teacher. And she talks about it all week, how she doesn’t want to go, she doesn’t want to go to any of her classes, she just doesn’t want to do anything that’s linked to leaving the house. Even if she’s with me and Tommy, she’s just not really bothered.”

Previous nursery biting incidents

It is not the first time Molly-Mae has publicly discussed concerns about Bambi’s behaviour.

Last August, she said Bambi’s nursery had contacted her after the youngster bit another child. She explained that Bambi had also previously returned home with a bite mark and believed children in the group were copying one another.

At the time, Molly-Mae said the behaviour was “the complete opposite of what I want my child to be”. She also spoke about feeling unsure how to respond, including whether taking Bambi for an ice cream later that day could be seen as rewarding her.

Molly-Mae said she had asked ChatGPT for advice and was told that a delayed punishment might be difficult for a child of Bambi’s age to connect to an incident earlier in the day.

Read more: Tommy Fury reveals ‘gentlemanly’ rule he imposes in relationship with Molly-Mae

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