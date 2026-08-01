Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae are back in the spotlight after the boxer revealed the date-night rule he follows with Molly-Mae Hague.

Tommy shared the comment on his BBC podcast What The Fury?! while chatting with his dad, John Fury. The pair discussed masculinity and answered a series of questions.

One question sparked instant debate. Tommy was asked: “Is paying for dinner gentlemanly or old-fashioned?”

He replied: “I think it’s both. I don’t think Molly’s ever paid for a dinner in her life with me.”

Tommy then made his view even clearer. He said: “I think the man should pay; it’s a gentleman thing to do, that’s just how I think.”

John backed him straight away. He added: “Same here because every time I’ve been in a woman’s company in my life, I’ve always paid.”

Tommy shared a relationship rule he has with Molly-Mae (Credit: Richard Young / Shutterstock)

Why Tommy Fury Molly-Mae fans cannot agree on one simple rule

The comments quickly divided listeners online. Some praised Tommy’s old-school attitude. Others rejected it completely.

One person wrote: “NO FROM ME….”

Another listener supported the father-and-son chat. They wrote: “Excellent, couldn’t agree more with John on his ending view of Tommy being a modern man; he’s a credit to you and his mum and the way you have brought him up. Love the banter you two have.”

The reaction grew because Molly-Mae has built a huge business empire of her own. She has earned millions through ventures including clothing, homeware and fake tan.

Molly-Mae is worth around £6 million. Tommy is also reportedly worth £6 million.

That equal financial standing made Tommy’s confession feel more surprising to some fans. Only last year, reports named them the UK’s fifth richest TV couple with a combined wealth of £13 million.

The couple met on Love Island and have been together for seven years. They also share daughter Bambi, who was born in 2023.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury relationship timeline Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury first met on Love Island in 2019 and have remained one of the show’s most high-profile couples. 2019: They meet on Love Island.

2023: They welcome their first child, daughter Bambi.

2024: They buy their Cheshire mansion and begin updating the interiors.

2025: They confirm the arrival of their baby son. The couple have continued to share selected family and home updates with fans, including glimpses of their children’s rooms and wider renovation plans.

The Tommy Fury Molly-Mae podcast moment that also left jaws on the floor

This is not the first time Tommy has shocked listeners on What The Fury?!. Last month, he recalled trying Molly-Mae’s breast milk after Bambi was born.

He said: “I’ve drank breast milk.”

John reacted with disbelief. Tommy then explained: “So, I remember when Molly had just given birth to Bambi, I did have a little taste.”

He added: “Do you know that’s a real growth hormone, that?”

Who is Molly-Mae Hague? Career and business facts Molly-Mae Hague rose to fame on Love Island in 2019.

She built a large social media following after the show.

Her commercial work has included fashion, beauty and homeware projects.

She has launched products in categories including fake tan and lifestyle goods.

Molly-Mae has also appeared in documentaries and interview-led TV projects about her personal and professional life.

John did not hold back. He replied: “Oh dear… I’d rather eat six tarantulas.”

Tommy still defended himself. He insisted: “Listen, that breast milk is good for you; my arms doubled in size.”

When John asked how he got it, Tommy answered: “Because she was breastfeeding for the child.”

He then added: “It was in this little bottle in the fridge.”

Read more: Inside Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury’s ‘very strict’ rule for Bambi

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.