Strictly star Jowita Przystal gave fans plenty to talk about after sharing some sizzling holiday snaps from Madrid. The BBC favourite posted the sun-soaked pictures after avoiding the latest Strictly cast bloodbath.

The 31-year-old looked relaxed on a rooftop break in the Spanish capital. She posed poolside with a pal and showed off her toned abs in a white and brown bikini.

One snap showed Jowita sunbathing topless on a lounger. Another showed her smiling for the camera during the getaway.

She also shared a bare-faced selfie. In another photo, she wore a white sarong and Birkenstocks while holding a bag of crisps.

Jowita captioned the post: “Madrid! Only good news.”

Jowita Przystal’s Strictly Come Dancing history Jowita Przystal is a Polish ballroom and Latin dancer who joined Strictly Come Dancing as a professional in 2021. 2021: Joined the show’s professional line-up.

2022: Won the series with wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

2023: Returned as part of the professional cast for the next series.

2024: Continued in the professional line-up as the show refreshed its cast. Before Strictly, she was known on the competitive dance circuit and for television dance work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jowita Przystał (@jowitaprzystal)

What did Jowita Przystal Strictly fans spot in the Madrid snaps?

The holiday album quickly grabbed attention online. In one picture, Jowita and her friend drank lemonade and snacked on crisps by the pool.

Another image showed her lying face down on a sun lounger with her hair tied back in a bun. The post gave followers another glimpse of her glamorous summer break.

Fans rushed to praise her in the comments. One wrote: “Beautiful. I hope you’re having a wonderful time,” while another said: “Absolutely stunning.”

Jowita is back (Credit: James Veysey / Shutterstock)

Why her Jowita Przystal Strictly return has fans buzzing

The timing of the post stood out. Jowita shared the snaps just after major changes hit the Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing professional line-up changes Strictly Come Dancing regularly updates its professional dancer line-up between series. Professional dancers can return, take a break or leave the show between seasons.

Line-up announcements are usually made before the launch of a new series.

New professionals are often added as others depart.

Returning professionals may appear in group numbers even if they are not all paired with celebrity contestants. Cast changes are a routine part of the programme’s pre-series announcements.

She swerved the axe when the BBC show cut five professional dancers from its roster. Fans said goodbye to Karen Hauer, Gorka Marquez, Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk and Michelle Tsiakkas earlier this year.

The show also revealed five new names for the pro line-up. Aleksandra Isaeva, Cristian Priori, Lethabo Monametsi, Mark Karmalita and Maddie Ingoldsby are joining this year’s cast.

That means Strictly fans can expect to see her back on the dance floor when the new series returns on BBC One. Her latest post has only added to the buzz around her return.

Read more: Strictly star Dianne Buswell reveals fears she had over her dancing future after welcoming baby

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