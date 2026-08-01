Morning Live star Helen Skelton has been tipped to replace Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast after the star announced her exit.

Naga, 51, will stay on BBC Breakfast from Thursday to Saturday until December. She then moves to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Breakfast show full-time in January.

That switch has sparked a scramble behind the scenes. Several familiar BBC faces now reportedly sit in the mix.

Who has presented BBC Breakfast in recent years? BBC Breakfast has been fronted by a rotating line-up of lead presenters in recent years. Naga Munchetty has been one of the programme’s main weekday anchors.

Sally Nugent became a regular presenter after previously appearing as a sports reporter and relief host.

Jon Kay joined the main presenting team in 2022.

Charlie Stayt has remained one of the show’s longest-serving regular presenters.

The programme also uses relief presenters and BBC News broadcasters to cover shifts and holidays.

According to The Sun, bosses do not want to rush the call. One insider said: “They want to take their time and get this right. It’s the jewel in the crown of BBC News.”

They also warned: “It’s an arduous job – the early-morning starts, the scrutiny of millions watching and waiting for you to trip up. They will need to be on their A-game as they interrogate top politicians and celebrities day in, day out. Whoever gets the job will have to be a tough cookie.”

Helen has been tipped to replace Naga (Credit: Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock)

Why Helen Skelton BBC Breakfast talk will not go away

Helen, 43, has emerged as one of the more eye-catching names. The former Blue Peter presenter joined Morning Live in 2023 and has reportedly impressed bosses.

Helen Skelton’s BBC presenting background Helen Skelton built her television profile through a mix of children’s, factual and daytime presenting roles. She became widely known as a presenter on Blue Peter.

She also presented on Newsround earlier in her career.

In radio, she worked in a newsroom before moving into higher-profile on-air roles.

She joined BBC daytime programme Morning Live in 2023.

Her BBC work has spanned live studio presenting, outside broadcasts and family-focused daytime television.

That matters because Morning Live has pulled in close to two million viewers. Helen’s easy style appears to have helped that rise.

One source told the paper: “Helen has that showbiz sparkle which could help with ratings, but certain people will be quick to accuse her of not being a proper news person. What they forget is she started out in a radio newsroom and went on to present Newsround. I wouldn’t rule her out.”

Money could shape the final decision too. The BBC is cutting costs, with 550 jobs going and £500million in savings planned over the next two years.

Could a former favourite beat Helen Skelton BBC Breakfast buzz?

Helen is not the only name under discussion. Steph McGovern has also been linked with a possible return.

Steph left the BBC for Channel 4 in 2020 to front Steph’s Packed Lunch. Even so, insiders claim many former colleagues would welcome her back.

Other reported contenders include Tina Daheley, Victoria Derbyshire, Luxmy Gopal, Sarah Campbell, Rachel Burden and Reeta Chakrabarti.

Tina recently stepped down as a BBC radio newsreader after 18 years on breakfast shows. She still works at the Corporation.

The prize is huge and so is the pressure

More than one million viewers tune in to BBC Breakfast every day. That kind of exposure can transform a presenter overnight.

The salary also turns heads. As reported in The Sun, Naga earns £360,000, while Sally Nugent earns £200,000, Jon Kay earns £225,000 and Charlie Stayt earns £190,000.

Victoria Derbyshire has also been linked to the role

For now, Helen at BBC Breakfast remains a strong rumour rather than a done deal. Still, her Morning Live success and BBC background make her one to watch.

ED! has contacted the BBC and Helen’s representatives for comment.

Read more: Naga Munchetty ‘thrilled’ as she quits BBC Breakfast after 17 years for massive new radio job

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.