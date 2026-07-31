As Steve turns his back on Cassie, Claire Sweeney’s Coronation Street exit scenes will air on Monday

Steve McDonald’s shock decision to end things with Cassie Plummer has left her facing a dramatic Coronation Street exit, as her latest scheme finally comes back to haunt her.

In Friday’s (July 31) episode of Coronation Street, Steve discovered the truth behind Tracy Barlow’s drink spiking after finding an empty packet of medication that Cassie had left behind.

With Steve cutting ties with Cassie, her time in Weatherfield is now coming to an end. But as she prepares to leave next week, her exit storyline could be far from straightforward. Here’s everything you need to know!

Steve and Cassie are over (Credit: ITV)

Steve dumped Cassie

Tonight in Weatherfield, Tracy Barlow was still recovering in hospital following her drink being spiked. Doctors revealed she had suffered a codeine overdose, leaving Steve desperate to find out what had happened.

Steve questioned Tracy about whether she had taken the medication herself, but she insisted she hadn’t. However, when he returned home and found an empty packet of tablets in Cassie’s cardigan, everything started to fall into place.

Realising Cassie was likely responsible, Steve confronted her about what she had done. At the time, Steve and the others believed Cassie had targeted Tracy, unaware that Ross was actually the person who gave her the contaminated drink.

Cassie admitted she hadn’t meant for Tracy to consume the drink, explaining that her real plan was to sabotage Ross’ workplace drug test and force him out of Weatherfield.

After being confronted by Steve, Cassie was also forced to come clean to Tyrone. But Tyrone made it clear that he wanted her gone.

Later, Cassie went to Steve’s home to apologise for the chaos she had caused. However, Steve wasn’t ready to forgive her and told her that their relationship was over.

Despite everything they had been through, Steve made it clear he no longer wanted anything to do with Cassie.

Cassie’s exit airs next week (Credit: ITV)

Cassie heading for dangerous Coronation Street exit on Monday

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers have confirmed that Cassie Plummer will leave the soap on Monday (August 3), as Claire Sweeney’s final scenes air.

After burning bridges with those closest to her and failing to convince her family about Ross, Cassie decides to take a job on a cruise ship and leave Weatherfield behind.

However, her fresh start may not be as safe as she hopes.

With Steve ending their relationship and Tyrone turning his back on her, Cassie reaches breaking point. Following a whisky-fuelled low, she announces her plans to leave Weatherfield and head off to work on a cruise ship, sharing emotional goodbyes with those she cares about.

But before Cassie can get away, Ross offers her a lift and locks the doors.

As Ross’ behaviour raises questions for Steve, viewers will be left wondering whether Cassie’s departure could end in tragedy. Could her final moments in Weatherfield put her in serious danger?

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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