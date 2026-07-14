Molly-Mae Hague’s parenting approach with Bambi is back in the spotlight after she and Tommy Fury revealed a very strict parenting rule for their daughter.

The couple, who recently welcomed son Midas, have drawn a firm line on screen time. Tommy said they only allow it in very limited situations.

Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae’s children: Bambi and Midas at a glance Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are now parents to two children. Bambi was born in 2023 and her name drew plenty of attention when it was first made public.

was born in 2023 and her name drew plenty of attention when it was first made public. Midas was born earlier this month, with his name revealed by Tommy after his win over Eddie Hall. The couple’s baby names have both prompted discussion online, making them a regular talking point among fans following the family.

When does Bambi’s screen rule actually apply?

Tommy explained that Bambi only gets screen time during long journeys. That means a long flight or a long car ride, not everyday life at home.

He said: “Speaking for myself and my own children, the only time Bambi sees a screen is during a long flight or a long car journey, when I might put something on for her.”

He added: “Other than that, she’s outside in the garden, playing in the sunshine, jumping in puddles and going to the park.”

That gives fans a rare glimpse into their home life. Despite their fame, the pair seem keen to keep childhood simple.

Why Tommy wants his children with Molly-Mae to grow up the old-fashioned way

Tommy made it clear this goes beyond cartoons and tablets. He wants Bambi to enjoy the kind of childhood he remembers.

He said: “I try to keep things as normal as possible. I really want Bambi to have a childhood like I did, and my childhood didn’t consist of screens, apps and things like that. I really don’t want that for my children.”

That stance stands out because Molly-Mae lives much of her career online. She has 8.7 million Instagram followers and often shares videos on YouTube.

The couple now have two children (Credit: Hannah Young/Shutterstock)

The rule does not stop at tablets and TV

Tommy also shared his view on phones. He made it clear Bambi will not be getting one any time soon.

He said: “Having a phone is a massive responsibility.”

Tommy continued: “There’s a whole new world behind a phone screen, and I think children should fully understand what they’re doing before they get involved with things like that.”

It is not the first time he has spoken this way. Tommy previously said he wanted Bambi to avoid too much luxury and enjoy more traditional family time instead.

He had earlier said he was “banning” five-star hotels and lavish flights for Bambi. He even bought a campervan for family holidays in the UK.

Tommy made the latest comments during a Q&A for his new podcast series What The Fury?!. He appears in the ten-part video podcast with his father, John Fury, where they discuss modern life and their different views.

Read more: Tommy Fury announces new BBC venture with dad John: ‘It’s very funny!’

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