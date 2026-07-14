Devastating death rocks Walford in EastEnders iPlayer episode amid Denise’s cancer battle

EastEnders delivered a heartbreaking twist in Denise Fox’s cancer storyline today (Tuesday, July 14), as the latest iPlayer release revealed a devastating death that left her struggling to process what had happened.

Denise was left completely stunned when she went to the hospital to visit her friend Teyana, only to discover that she had passed away.

Unable to face the reaction of those closest to her, Denise made the difficult decision to keep the upsetting news hidden from her family.

Denise’s friend died (Credit: BBC)

Denise Fox struggles after devastating loss in EastEnders

Back in Walford, Denise found it difficult to settle back into life at home after realising her family had managed without her while she was away.

Her loved ones had all stepped up and taken on different household responsibilities, leaving Denise feeling like she was no longer needed.

On top of that, she continued to struggle with her symptoms and had an awkward encounter with Ravi outside. Unaware that Denise was ill, Ravi accidentally made things more difficult for her.

After listening back to voice notes from Teyana, Denise decided to visit the hospital ward and take her friend something to help with her dry skin.

However, when she arrived, Denise got some devastating news. A member of staff told her that Teyana had developed a rapid infection and had sadly died.

The news was even harder for Denise to take as Teyana had only sent her another voice note that same morning, making the sudden loss even more difficult to understand.

Denise kept her struggles to herself (Credit: BBC)

Denise keeps heartbreaking news from her family

When Denise returned home, she chose not to tell her family what had happened.

Instead, she kept Teyana’s death to herself and began thinking about her own cancer battle and what the future could hold.

Denise started to worry that her family were already preparing for a life without her, leaving her feeling overwhelmed and alone. She eventually went upstairs to spend some time by herself.

Later, Denise noticed Jordan outside with an elderly woman and asked Libby who she was.

After discovering that the woman was Jordan’s great-nan, Denise soon made the connection and was horrified to realise that Sheila was Gray’s nan.

Now that Denise knows who Sheila is, will she step in and stop any further contact from happening? Or could the situation become even more complicated for the Fox family?

Read more: Who’s leaving and who is returning to EastEnders this year?

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm, however, check up-to-date schedules during the World Cup for the current airing pattern.