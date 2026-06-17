EastEnders fans confused by the same thing as iPlayer episode reveals huge Gray Atkins twist

WARNING: This article is full of spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is streaming on BBC iPlayer now but has not yet aired on BBC One, and sees Gray Atkins’ return mentioned.

EastEnders has finally set the wheels in motion for Gray Atkins’ return storyline, but viewers have already picked up on one major issue.

While the details surrounding Gray’s comeback have remained tightly under wraps, today’s episode saw Chelsea Fox make a decision that could change everything when she reached out to his grandmother, Sheila.

But with Gray still behind bars, fans are all asking the same question about how his return will actually work.

Chelsea had a confession to make yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Chelsea had a confession to make yesterday

Chelsea and Libby had a huge fight in yesterday’s episode, with the siblings going to war as long-buried tensions came to the surface.

However, they were both simply hurting over Denise’s cancer diagnosis and struggling to come to terms with what was happening to their family.

Once they had made up, Chelsea admitted to Libby that she was worried about how she would cope financially now that she couldn’t work as much while looking after Jordan. Libby revealed she had some savings, but Chelsea turned down her kind offer.

Chelsea then admitted that she had been getting birthday cards from Gray’s nan, Sheila, for years. Each one with a cheque for £1000.

Libby then stole a birthday card from Chelsea’s things, and today she calls Sheila behind her sister’s back.

Libby calls Gray’s nan today (Credit: BBC)

Libby does the unthinkable

As Libby leaves a message for Gray’s grandmother from the hospital, Jack appears and she is almost caught out.

However, it is only later when she and Chelsea are having a drink in The Vic that Sheila replies to her message – and Chelsea sees.

Chelsea is fuming that Libby went behind her back, telling her she has no idea what sort of can of worms she has opened. While Libby is adamant she is only trying to help, Chelsea reminds her sister that Gray is a serial killer, and some of this victims’ families still live on the Square.

While Chelsea points out that she is putting Jordan first by keeping him safe from Gray’s dangerous ways, Libby says she’s being selfish because Sheila has money that could change Jordan’s life.

The pair have a huge fight, and Libby storms out of the pub.

Eve offers Chelsea a shoulder to cry on, pointing out that she has been through a lot recently with Jordan’s accident and now Denise’s diagnosis.

Chelsea talks about how she has always tried to do what is best for Jordan, but she feels like she is failing. Eve has no idea that Chelsea is toying with the idea of accepting financial help from Gray’s grandmother, and tells her that she is a great mum and will find a way to support her son.

With Eve’s words ringing in her ears, Chelsea apologises to Libby and the pair make up. Chelsea then calls Sheila, kickstarting Gray’s return to EastEnders.

Gray is coming back, but his scenes will likely be from prison (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans all have the same problem with Gray returning

While Gray is one of Walford’s most notorious killers, fans have always been compelled by his evil ways. However, one thing they can’t get their head around is the fact he is still in prison serving time for killing Chantelle, Kush and Tina.

This confusing twist has got everyone talking…

“I’m looking forward to seeing Gray back on our screens,” admitted one fan, “but how will it work if he is still in prison?”

“I agree – surely they aren’t going to have him escape from jail?” worried a second fan.

A third fan added: “Something tells me Gray’s nan might still be in contact with her grandson. Her coming to Walford spells trouble.”

Meanwhile, another viewer suggested the simplest explanation: “Gray is likely to be on screen from prison, but I’m here for it!”

Whatever happens next, Chelsea’s phone call has opened a door that may be impossible to close.

It looks like Gray’s shadow is about to loom large over Walford once again.

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