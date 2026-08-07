Ariana Grande has shared an emotional message after bringing the North American leg of her Eternal Sunshine Tour to a close ahead of her public break.

The singer marked the milestone following her Chicago show, telling fans she was “overwhelmed with love and the deepest gratitude”. It comes as Ariana prepares to take a break from public-facing work once the tour ends.

Writing on Instagram on Thursday, Ariana said: “I love you … I cannot believe that this concludes the North American leg of the eternal sunshine tour. I am overwhelmed with love and the deepest gratitude.”

She thanked concertgoers for what she described as a joyful and fulfilling few months, adding: “London, I cannot wait to see you soon. I love you all more than ever.”

Ariana Grande has thanked her fans in Chicago (Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Ariana Grande’s final tour date

Ariana is due to complete the tour in London on September 1. Her representative previously told People: “Ariana will be taking a step back from visibility after she completes the Eternal Sunshine Tour.”

The representative said she wanted to finish the run “healthily and happily” before taking a break from public appearances and other work in the spotlight. They pointed to the “endless, ongoing public scrutiny” surrounding the star while stressing how much she had enjoyed performing for her fans.

The announcement followed renewed online discussion about Ariana’s appearance after the release of her Petal music video. Some social media users expressed concern. Others urged people not to speculate publicly about her body or health.

Page Six separately cited unnamed sources who claimed that the constant attention had taken a toll.

Ariana Grande will take a public break after her tour (Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock)

West End role and plans for her time away

People also confirmed that Ariana is leaving the planned West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park with George. She had been due to appear opposite her Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey at London’s Barbican Centre next summer.

Read more: Ariana Grande breaks silence on hiatus announcement amid public scrutiny over her weight: ‘It was not reactive or impulsive’

As for her time away, a source told Page Six that Ariana plans to spend more time with those closest to her. These include her family, friends and boyfriend Ricky Alvarez.

For now, one major date remains. Ariana will bring the Eternal Sunshine Tour to an end in London on September 1 before beginning her break from the public eye.