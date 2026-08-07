Kate Garraway was caught off guard by her own candour after revealing live on Good Morning Britain that she had been married to more than one person.

The admission comes amid reports of Kate’s relationship with broadcaster Liam Halligan.

Kate opened up about her marriage life on today’s GMB (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway shares accidental love life confession on Good Morning Britain

Kate had been discussing wedding celebrations with co-host Adil Ray, entertainment reporter Rishi Davda, Bobby Seagull and Saira Khan. The debate followed reports that Tom Holland and Zendaya had celebrated with a second ceremony.

“I’ve had two weddings but by two different people,” she admitted

Adil was reportedly taken aback when the conversation turned to Kate’s own experiences. Realising what she had revealed, she joked: “I can’t believe I just said that out loud on television, but it’s the truth. It’s the truth.”

Two marriages and more than one celebration

Kate’s wording had an added twist. As well as marrying two different people, she also held more than one wedding celebration with her second husband, Derek Draper.

Kate explained that she and Derek marked their marriage in London before holding another gathering in Chorley so his extended family could join them.

During the GMB discussion, she agreed that separate celebrations could each carry their own meaning. Rishi also suggested that couples might want to share the occasion with different groups of relatives and friends.

Good Morning Britain host Kate’s marriage history

Kate’s first marriage was to television producer Ian Rumsey. They tied the knot in 1998 before later separating and divorcing in 2002.

She married political adviser Derek in 2005, and they went on to welcome two children, daughter Darcey and son Billy.

Derek suffered life-changing health complications following Covid-19. Kate spoke publicly about caring for him and supporting their family during his illness. He died in January 2024.

Reports about Liam Halligan

Kate has since reportedly found love again with Liam. The pair are said to have known each other for more than 20 years.

She has reportedly been seen spending time with him in Saffron Walden, Essex, and was said to have attended The Railway Arms while he performed with his band, The Hooligans.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Kate Garraway ‘so upset’ following backlash over new relationship with Derek Draper’s friend

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