Katie Price reveals how many times Dwight Yorke has seen Harvey since his birth

Katie Price has claimed Dwight Yorke has seen their son Harvey only “about six times” during the 24-year-old’s life. However, she says she still hopes father and son can form a relationship.

Her wish for a family connection is not new. Katie has also reached out to Harvey’s half-brother, saying she wanted the siblings to meet.

Katie opened up about Harvey’s relationship with his dad (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Katie Price on Dwight Yorke’s involvement with son Harvey

Speaking to Andrew Gold on the Heretics podcast, Katie, 48, said: “He’s seen [Harvey] about six times in his whole life… I wish he would get involved.”

Katie also claimed her mum has repeatedly attempted to contact the former footballer’s manager on Harvey’s behalf.

She said: “My mum tries every year to contact his manager and it’s the same answer, ‘not interested’.”

Harvey lives with ADHD, autism and Prader-Willi syndrome. He also has septo-optic dysplasia, which causes blindness.

Katie said she believes Dwight would enjoy spending time with Harvey, whom she described as funny.

Dwight dated Katie in the early noughties (Credit: Toyin Oshodi/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Why Katie is leaving the door open

Asked why she remains open to Dwight becoming involved in Harvey’s life, Katie replied: “I’m not that sort of person.”

She added: “I want him to be proud of Harvey, what he’s become. I always think people must say to Dwight, ‘I saw your son do this, he’s so funny.’ They must do it.”

Katie has publicly expressed her frustration with Dwight before. In a Father’s Day post earlier in the year, she tagged him and accused him of “disowning” their son. She also criticised what she claimed was a difference in how Harvey and Dwight’s other son had been treated.

Despite that anger, Katie’s latest remarks make clear that she has not given up hope. She said she still wants Dwight to take an interest in Harvey and feel proud of him.

Dwight’s representatives declined to comment when approached by Entertainment Daily.

Read more: Princess Andre ‘increasingly concerned’ for ‘vulnerable’ Katie Price following Lee Andrews drama: ‘It could send her into another spiral’

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