Holly Willoughby makes sad confession about her body as she hits back at claims she has ‘perfect figure’

Holly Willoughby has spoken candidly on her show Together about feeling insecure over her curves while growing up, revealing how the body trends of the 1990s affected her confidence.

The former This Morning presenter made the admission on her new digital lifestyle series, Together, during a clothes try-on with comedian Joanne McNally.

It comes amid a decline in view totals across the first three episodes of the YouTube show.

Holly had comedian Joanne McNally on the show (Credit: Holly Willoughby Together / YouTube)

Holly Willoughby discusses her body insecurity

As Holly and Joanne tried on outfits, the presenter explained why she preferred to highlight her waist.

She said: “I want to show my waist because that’s the smallest bit because my bum is big.”

Joanne disagreed and told her: “You’re such a show off. Look at that, you’ve got the perfect figure.”

However, Holly shook her head and replied: “No, I do not, I do not.”

The presenter went on to reflect on the “waif” body ideal associated with the 1990s and how it made her feel about having curves.

Holly said: “We grew up in a time of Kate Moss waif, so that was not my friend growing up.”

Joanne responded: “I remember having any curves was just the most horrifying thing.”

Holly agreed, saying: “Yeah, it was.”

Holly’s new show hasn’t proven to be a huge ratings success… yet (Credit: Holly Willoughby Together / YouTube)

Together’s reported YouTube views

The first episode of Together received 75,000 views. That fell to 38,000 for the second instalment, before dropping again to 17,000 for episode three.

The fall from the second to the third episode was more than 50%.

At the time of writing, the new episode with Joanne has been viewed 3.5k times, though it has only been uploaded today (Friday, August 7).

Together launched on July 28 and has featured celebrity guests including Stanley Tucci and Katherine Ryan. The third episode featured Ellen Roome, whose son, Jools, died after he undertook an online challenge that went wrong.

Together marks Holly’s return to presenting after she left This Morning in 2023, following 14 years on the programme.

Read more: Holly Willoughby ‘not afraid to tarnish her nice-girl image’ as true feelings following YouTube backlash ‘revealed’

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