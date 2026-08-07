Too Hot To Handle star Emily Miller has announced the arrival of her twins with partner Cam Holmes.

Emily shared a black-and-white picture showing the newborns sleeping side by side, wrapped in a blanket and holding hands.

Revealing their names and apparent date of birth, she wrote: “Welcome to the world, Arabella & Albie 31.07.2026.”

The couple already have their two-year-old son, Reggie. The new arrivals make them a family of five.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Miller (@emilyfayemiller)

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes announce birth of twins

Emily and Cam received a string of congratulatory messages. Fellow mum of twins Jesy Nelson responded: “Congratulations beautiful.”

Fans also celebrated the names and sent their best wishes to Arabella and Albie.

The happy news follows a difficult final stretch of pregnancy for the 32-year-old reality star. Emily previously said she felt “very overwhelmed” as she dealt with pain and sleepless nights.

She had been booked in for a C-section, which she described at the time as “the safest option for all of us”. Emily had hoped for a natural birth after undergoing an emergency C-section when Reggie was born.

She also revealed during the pregnancy that doctors believed she may initially have been carrying triplets. Emily had earlier shared that she was taken to hospital after morning sickness contributed to what she described as dangerously low iron levels.

Emily Miller and Cam Holmes have welcomed twins (Credit: Cristina Massei/ipa-agency.net/Shutterstock)

How Emily Miller and Cam Holmes met

Emily and Cam found love after meeting on Netflix dating programme Too Hot To Handle in 2021. They moved in together shortly after their series finished and later announced on New Year’s Day 2024 that they were expecting their first child.

The pair have now entered a busy new chapter as parents to Reggie, Arabella and Albie.

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