Perez Hilton’s family have shared a hopeful update on his condition, confirming the celebrity blogger is “able to communicate” after being taken to hospital.

His Celebrity Big Brother co-star Katie Price has also spoken out.

Warning – this article discusses self-harm.

The statements follow Perez Hilton’s hospitalisation after police responded to reports of self-harm during a livestream at his Miami home on Tuesday (August 4).

In a message posted on his website, the 48-year-old’s loved ones thanked those who had sent prayers and support. They said the situation had been “incredibly difficult and emotional”, adding that little information had been made available to the family.

They continued: “Your compassionate humanity during this heartbreaking time has meant more than words can express.

“While we continue to wait for further updates, we remain hopeful.

“We have also been able to confirm that Perez is able to communicate, which has given our family hope.”

The family asked for “continued prayers, understanding, and grace as Perez continues to recover”. They said further updates would be shared when confirmed information became available. In an earlier statement, they also requested privacy while Perez receives medical care.

Perez Hilton’s family have spoken out (Credit: Gagik A./Shutterstock)

Katie Price offers support to CBB co-star Perez Hilton

Speaking to The Sun, Katie, who appeared on CBB alongside Perez in 2015, said: “I am really concerned for Perez and his mental health. It’s so sad to see him like this.

“I’m shocked by what has happened. I’ve always liked Perez. I’ve spoken to him so much over the years, including about surrogacy. I will reach out to him and his family.”

Katie added: “I’m a celebrity like him, controversial. He’s not everyone’s cup of tea, but then again neither am I.”

Katie Price has said she’s “concerned” about Perez (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Police responded to multiple calls

Earlier this week, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple calls concerning someone reportedly livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media.

Deputies attended the address and spoke to family members at the scene, who confirmed the person was alone inside. Officers reportedly used de-escalation and crisis-intervention measures while monitoring the situation.

Authorities later made contact and the individual was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to a local hospital for medical attention. The sheriff’s office also said its crisis response unit and licensed mental health professionals were supporting the family.

TikTok responds following criticism

Following the incident, TikTok said the broadcast was flagged to its moderation team within minutes. According to the company’s statement, a moderator error delayed its removal and law enforcement was alerted. Perez’s account was subsequently suspended.

Tiktok’s statement comes after some users slammed the platform for not taking the video down quick enough.

Perez Hilton was hospitalised after appearing to harm himself on a TikTok livestream (Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock)

Perez’s recent health problems

The latest hospital admission comes after Perez faced sepsis and a serious blood clot earlier this year.

He previously told followers that taking flu medication on an empty stomach led to an ulcer, a perforation and sepsis. He spent 21 days in hospital in March and required further treatment for a blood clot the following month.

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Perez, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr, rose to prominence through his celebrity gossip blog. UK viewers will also recognise him from Celebrity Big Brother, which he appeared on in 2015.

If you are struggling or have been affected by the issues in this article, Samaritans can be contacted free at any time on 116 123. You can also visit samaritans.org.