Ariana Grande is set to step back from public-facing work after her Eternal Sunshine Tour finishes on September 1, following a 10-show London residency.

A statement from Ariana’s representative said the singer wanted to complete the tour “healthily and happily” before taking “a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances”.

Ariana has now spoken directly to fans about the move, insisting it was “not a reactive or impulsive thing”. She addressed the reports during her concert at Chicago’s United Center on Monday night.

Ariana Grande has spoken out about her planned break after her tour (Credit: Nina Prommer/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock)

Why Ariana Grande wanted to ‘clear the air’

According to videos shared on social media, Ariana told the audience: “Sometimes when a story comes out that’s not directly from me, things can get a little blown out of proportion, so I just wanted to speak to my fans directly tonight because I love you so much.”

She continued: “The announcement that was made yesterday was not a reactive or impulsive thing. It was something that I have decided. A plan that I had quietly made a long time ago. It was a decision that was made from a thoughtful and empowered place.”

Ariana has also withdrawn from the planned West End revival of Stephen Sondheim’s Sunday in the Park With George. It is due to open next summer.

Her recent schedule has included Wicked and Wicked: For Good, with her performance as Glinda in the first film earning her an Oscar nomination. She has also released the albums Eternal Sunshine and Petal.

Ariana will also appear in Focker-in-Law, which is due in cinemas on November 25.

Ariana Grande has received much scrutiny about her appearance (Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

Ariana reassures worried fans

The star responded to fears that negativity had influenced her plans. She stressed that her decision did not change how she felt about the tour or the time she had shared with fans.

She said: “I heard that my fans were worried that negativity was ruining things for me. But I just have to say that could not be more the far opposite. This is not what that is.”

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The star added that people could need boundaries and a break while still valuing their work. Ariana described the tour as “the greatest experience of my professional and creative life”.

She told the crowd that outside “noises” could not outweigh the connection she felt with fans or the experience of making art alongside people she loves and respects.

Ariana concluded by calling the tour “the most healing, beautiful, corrective, magnificent, special experience of my life”.