Joe Tate faces huge setback in Emmerdale’s early ITVX release as Billy wakes up

Warning, this article contains Emmerdale spoilers about Joe and Billy from tonight’s episode. The episode hasn’t aired on TV, but is available to watch on ITVX and YouTube.

Emmerdale has revealed a huge twist after Billy Fletcher finally woke from his coma, but his version of events has left Joe Tate in even deeper trouble.

Billy was found unconscious at the Depot earlier this week after a brutal attack. With several villagers having reasons to be angry with him, there was no shortage of suspects. However, Joe quickly became the main focus after recently discovering Billy had kissed Dawn.

Although Joe has repeatedly insisted he is innocent, he believed Billy waking up would finally clear his name. Instead, the opposite happened.

Dawn is shocked by what Billy tells her (Credit: ITV)

Caleb influences Billy after he wakes up in Emmerdale

Everyone has been waiting for Billy to regain consciousness in the hope he could reveal who attacked him. But before anyone else got the chance to speak to him, Caleb paid him a visit.

When Billy admitted he couldn’t properly remember what had happened, Caleb filled in the gaps with his own version of recent events.

He reminded Billy that Joe had found out about their illegal operation and that, in an attempt to cause trouble, Caleb had told Joe about Billy and Dawn’s kiss. Caleb also explained that Joe had reacted angrily and threatened Billy after learning the truth.

When Billy questioned whether Joe could have been responsible for the attack, Caleb admitted he wouldn’t be surprised and suggested Dawn was wrong to believe Joe’s claims of innocence.

Later, Joe visited Billy alone and apologised for how everything had unfolded over the kiss. But when Joe dismissed it as a one-sided moment, Billy was left furious.

As soon as Dawn returned, Billy made a shocking accusation.

“I need you to wake up. It was Joe, I know it was,” he told her.

The pair are about to plan their escape (Credit: ITV)

Things get even more complicated for Joe

Dawn is left stunned by Billy’s claim, but the drama doesn’t stop there.

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Billy becomes increasingly convinced Joe attacked him, and Dawn eventually begins to believe his version of events.

After seeing how trapped Dawn feels, Billy suggests they leave the village together. The pair begin making plans to run away, believing Joe’s stag do will give them the perfect opportunity to slip away unnoticed.

However, with Emmerdale’s recent wedding trailer teasing a tragic outcome, it remains to be seen whether Billy and Dawn’s escape plan ever gets off the ground, and whether Joe discovers what’s really going on before it’s too late.

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