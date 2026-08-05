EastEnders iPlayer release sees Jean catch Max and Priya red-handed as fans predict blackmail plot

EastEnders fans have been left wondering what Jean Slater will do next after stumbling across Max Branning and Priya’s secret in the latest iPlayer scenes.

Wednesday’s (August 5) episode saw Jean get a huge shock while trying to make some extra money to help cover the Slaters’ rent. After Mo’s latest money-making idea went wrong, Jean decided they needed to focus on finding more work for Clean Slaters instead.

Priya was caught out (Credit: BBC)

Jean Slater discovers Max and Priya’s secret in EastEnders

With Cindy as her target, Jean managed to secure a cleaning job at Max’s flat.

Arriving with her mop ready, she had no idea she was about to walk in on a very awkward situation.

As Jean got to work, she discovered Priya stumbling out of Max’s bedroom wearing just a bed sheet.

The discovery left Jean stunned as she realised she had accidentally uncovered Max and Priya’s affair.

Jean could use this to her advantage (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans predict a blackmail twist for Jean

Now, fans are convinced Jean could use the information to her advantage. With money worries still hanging over the Slaters, viewers have speculated that she could threaten to reveal Max and Priya’s secret unless they help her out financially.

One fan wrote: “Jean!!! Blackmail him like your rent’s due, love!!!”

Another added: “I’d love though for Jean to blackmail Max though, can’t lie. Get a few quid out of him, enough for the rent and a little holiday.”

A third viewer questioned: “But what will Jean do next following her latest discovery? Will she use this to blackmail Priya and Max – pay off her rent in exchange for her silence. Or will Jean play Cindy at her own game and subject her to maximum humiliation as she exposes Max and Priya’s affair in the Vic?”

With Jean now holding a very awkward secret, fans will be eager to see whether she keeps quiet or decides to make Max and Priya pay.

Read more: Who’s leaving, joining and returning to EastEnders? Complete list of cast exits, arrivals and returns

EastEnders usually airs weeknights on BBC One at 7.30pm.