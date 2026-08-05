Perez Hilton has been hospitalised after police received reports of “livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media”.

Warning – this article contains references to self-harm.

According to reports, police attended the star’s Miami home after a TikTok livestream allegedly appearing to show the celebrity blogger harming himself sparked multiple calls to authorities.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office confirmed that an individual had been “safely recovered”. They said he had been taken to “a local hospital” to receive medical attention.

Perez Hilton was hospitalised following reports of “livestreaming acts of self-harm on social media” (Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock.

Perez Hilton hospitalised following livestream incident

They told outlets including Newsweek that deputies were dispatched to investigate. They spoke with members of Celebrity Big Brother star Perez’s family who were at the property.

Newsweek reported that officers then decided to “tactfully disengage” while continuing to monitor events.

Explaining its approach to incidents involving a possible mental health crisis, the sheriff’s office said: “In many incidents involving a person experiencing a mental health crisis or actively harming themselves, deputies prioritize de-escalation by creating time, distance, and opportunities for communication.”

The office added that, unless somebody poses an immediate threat to others, slowing the response and using crisis intervention techniques can reduce the risk of injury to everyone involved.

Meanwhile, Perez’s managers, Dante Rusciolelli and Rebekah Kochan, released a statement to outlets including Variety. They said they were “aware of the concerning content circulating online involving our client, Perez Hilton”.

They added: “At this time, we have not been able to make direct contact with him, despite our ongoing efforts to reach him. Our primary concern is Perez’s health and well-being, as well as the well-being of his family.

“Until we have confirmed information, we will not speculate or comment further. We appreciate everyone’s concern and ask that his privacy be respected during this time.”

Perez Hilton recovers in hospital, reports confirmed (Credit: Arlene Richie/Shutterstock)

Who is Perez Hilton?

Perez’s real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr. He is a celebrity blogger and father of three children welcomed via surrogacy.

He appeared on the UK version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

The situation remains developing.

ED! has contacted representatives for Perez for comment.

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If you or anyone you know needs help dealing with mental health struggles, you can call the Samaritans free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.