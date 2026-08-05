“Not great”: Maya Jama reveals her big Celebrity Traitors downfall ahead of the new series

Maya Jama has shared the biggest challenge she faced while filming Celebrity Traitors, revealing she found it difficult to stay serious in the pressure cooker atmosphere of the hit BBC show.

The Love Island host is among the famous faces taking part in the new Celebrity Traitors cast, alongside Ross Kemp, Bella Ramsey and James Blunt.

The series has already wrapped filming and is set to air later this year.

Maya Jama has revealed her biggest challenge while filming The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Maya Jama reveals her Celebrity Traitors struggle

Speaking to Grazia, Maya explained that being completely removed from everyday life meant Celebrity Traitors soon took over everything.

She said: “In Traitors you don’t have your outside life, so you’re completely consumed by it.”

For Maya, that proved especially difficult because she does not usually take herself too seriously.

She continued: “I’m quite an unserious person, so trying to remain serious in that intense situation was hard.

“The only thing you can do in that environment is be yourself and hope it reads well.”

Maya also appeared to hint at whether she began the game as a Faithful. She revealed her “poker face” is “not great”, but stopped short of confirming which role she was given.

Contestants must keep those details under wraps until the series airs, so fans will have to wait and see if her poker face became a giveaway.

Claudia Winkleman will present series 2 of The Celebrity Traitors (Credit: BBC)

Who is joining Maya on Celebrity Traitors?

Maya will take on an impressive line up of celebrities. Ross, Bella and James will also be joined by Michael Sheen, Miranda Hart and Hannah Fry. Joanna McNally, Amol Rajan, James Acaster and Richard E. Grant are also among the line-up.

Jerry Hall, Joe Lycett, Julie Hesmondhalgh and King Kenny are also taking part.

The remaining contestants are Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Myha’la, Rob Beckett, Romesh Ranganathan, Sebastian Croft and Sharon Rooney.

Celebrity Traitors will once again be fronted by Claudia Winkleman, who returns to oversee the banishments and murders with her trademark dry humour and standout wardrobe.

Like Maya, Claudia has also admitted she found parts of the show challenging despite being the presenter.

Last year marked the first celebrity series. Comedian Alan Carr went on to win, while Claudia confessed she sometimes struggled to stay in character.

She said at the time: “All I wanted to do was chat and be friendly [with the celebrities] but my role is aloof and grumpy. I found it hard not to just sit down with them and have a cup of tea.”

Read more: Traitors winner Harry Clark ‘steps in’ to replace Chris Ramsey in Celebrity Gladiators

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