Celebrity Traitors season 2 line-up announced as fans pick early favourite to win

Celebrity Traitors is back for season 2, and the BBC hasn’t held back as the cast is packed with even more star power this time around.

Heading to The Traitors castle this year are big names including Ross Kemp, Rob Beckett and Maya Jama — all ready to lie, scheme and (probably) side-eye each other over breakfast.

With 21 celebs in total, expect backstabbing, paranoia… and at least one person dramatically whispering “they’re 100% a Traitor” before immediately being proven wrong.

Miranda Hart is already an early fan favourite (Credit: Shutterstock)

Celebrity Traitors season 2 cast revealed

The full line-up for Celebrity Traitors season 2 has officially dropped. And it’s a chaotic mix of comedians, actors, singers and wildcard picks.

Journalist and broadcaster Amol Rajan, actress Bella Ramsey and comedian and podcaster James Acaster are first on the line-up.

They’re joined by singer James Blunt, model Jerry Hall and comedians Joanne McNally and Joe Lycett.

Coronation Street legeng Julie Hesmondhalgh, content creator King Kenny and Little Mix favourite Leigh-Anne Pinnock are also on the list.

Maya Jama is heading into the castle (Credit: Splash News)

Even more big names join the chaos

Meanwhile, Love Island host Maya Jama, actor Michael Sheen and the brilliant Miranda Hart are also on the Celebrity Traitors season 2 cast line-up.

Actor Myha’la, broadcaster and mathematician Professor Hannah Fry and actor Richard E Grant join them. Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan are also due to appear.

The line-up for Celebrity Traitors season 2 is completed by EastEnders star Ross Kemp, musician and actor Sebastian Croft and actress Sharon Rooney.

Richard E Grant is also taking part (Credit: Splash News)

Filming kicks off and the mind games begin

Filming is set to begin this weekend at Ardross Castle in the Scottish Highlands. Aka the place where friendships go to die and everyone suddenly becomes a body-language expert.

Presiding over the chaos once again is Claudia Winkleman, ready with the fringe, the gloves and the dramatic pauses.

Michael Sheen will also be playing (Credit: Splash News)

Fans already calling it

Viewers haven’t even seen a single betrayal yet and they’re already placing bets.

“Miranda to win!” one fan declared, while another said: “I’m sat for Richard E Grant and Miranda Hart!!”

“The Celebrity Traitors line-up is SO good!” said another fan. Another also loved the line-up and said: “Can’t wait. There are some big names there that I think will be great game players.”

Honestly? With a line-up this stacked, it could go anywhere. But one thing’s guaranteed: someone will cry, someone will lie… and someone will absolutely accuse the wrong person.

Read more: Celebrity Traitors star issues warning to new 2026 cast

Celebrity Traitors season 2 airs later this year on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

So what do you think of the cast of the 2026 Celebrity Traitors? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.