MAFS Australia’s Gia has dodged six After The Dinner Party shows but don’t give up hope just yet

Married At First Sight Australia‘s Gia Fleur has been doing her very best to avoid spin-off show After The Dinner Party, leaving fans wondering if she will ever actually show up.

Gia’s repeated no-shows have become something of a running joke, with tonight marking the sixth week in a row she’s failed to appear.

She did make it to the studio once – but left as soon as she realised rival Bec Zacharia was there.

Gia Fleur has repeatedly dodged After The Dinner Party (Credit: Channel 4)

Last week, After The Dinner Party host Laura Byrne even revealed Gia had issued producers with a list of demands, or she wouldn’t take part at all.

But now, there’s finally an update… and it’s good news for viewers hoping to see Gia face the music.

Gia’s After The Dinner Party snub

Gia was first due to appear on the spin-off following her explosive on-screen fallout with Bec.

During the third dinner party, tensions boiled over, with Bec even reportedly losing her sales job afterwards (though she’s since landed a new role).

It was later revealed on the spin-off that Gia had walked out and flown home instead of facing questions.

Last week, Alyssa and her husband David appeared on the show, which airs after each dinner party.

It seemed like the perfect chance for Gia to address the ongoing text message scandal. But she was nowhere to be seen.

Laura Byrne revealed Gia’s list of demands (Credit: Channel 4)

Laura later explained: “We invited Gia back again – that’s five weeks running.

“This time, rather than fleeing, she politely declined. But she did say she’d come next week… with conditions.”

Those demands included no Bec or Danny on the couch, no lie detector test, and a later call time.

However, despite that promise, Gia still won’t appear in tonight’s episode (April 30, 2026).

Will Gia ever appear?

It looks like the wait is nearly over, though. Believe it on not!

Channel 4 has now confirmed that Gia WILL finally appear on the next episode of *After The Dinner Party, airing Thursday May 7, 2026.

Gia will finally appear on the next episode (Credit: Channel 4)

Interestingly, she’ll be taking the hot seat solo. This is despite her husband Scott and fellow contestants Stella and Fillip also appearing earlier in the episode.

Whether producers met her demands or she had a change of heart remains unclear. But either way, viewers will finally get to hear her side of the story.

And after weeks of build-up, it’s safe to say expectations are high.

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