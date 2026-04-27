MAFS Australia’s Bec leaves us all scratching our heads as she lands a new job

MAFS Australia’s Bec Zacharia has landed a surprising new job just weeks after losing her sales role.

The reality star, dismissed by an Adelaide manufacturing company, has now taken her career in a completely different direction.

And it is fair to say not everyone will see it coming.

MAFS Australia’s Bec Zacharia has landed a surprising new job (Credit: E4)

Bec, currently seen on the show married to British groom Danny, has revealed her next move.

And fans may have plenty to say about it.

MAFS Australia: Bec’s new job after sacking

After losing her job in sales, Bec has now stepped into a very different role.

Adelaide publication The Advertiser has signed her up to write a new ‘agony aunt-style’ column.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Bec said she hopes to use her recent experiences to offer advice to others dealing with personal struggles.

She told followers: “As you have probably all watched and all know, I have been through the absolute wringer on a rollercoaster throughout my time on MAFS.

“But I’ve also learned a lot along the way. And now, I want to help you.

“So what dramas do you have going on in your life? Is there relationship issues, family issues?

“I want to hear about it and I want to help you. Send them through to me.”

Bec’s bosses fired her after the third dinner party (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Bec sacked from sales job

Earlier this month, Bec previously opened up about losing her sales job shortly after the third dinner party aired in Australia last month.

That episode saw her unleash a brutal rant at Gia, which quickly sparked backlash.

Speaking on social media at the time, she explained: “I came in the next day, they called me in a meeting and said, ‘We think it’s best you might come back after MAFS is done’.

“I was like, ‘No, I need a job and I need to pay my rent’.

“A week to the day, there was a meeting for the end of the day. I knew I was getting sacked.”

She added that she had been applying for new roles and insisted the show does not define her.

“This TV show doesn’t define me. We’ve all got to remember that it’s edited for entertainment,” she said.

“My behaviour isn’t edited, what I’ve done is what I’ve done and what I’ve said is what I’ve said, but you’re only seeing a storyline of what will make the best entertainment.

“It’s been very difficult. I’m hoping once we are off TV screens it might calm down a bit. I’m trying to live my life in a really tough moment.”

As a result, Bec’s rent will be paid at last!

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