Katie Price reveals son Harvey’s heartbreaking texts to her as she shares big life update

Katie Price has revealed that her son Harvey is back living with her after struggling away from home.

The former glamour model said Harvey is happiest when he is with her and has found it difficult living elsewhere.

Speaking on The Katie Price Show podcast, Katie said people had noticed Harvey was spending more time with her than usual.

Katie Price’s son Harvey is back living with her (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Katie Price shares update on son Harvey

She said: “I think people are noticing I’ve got Harvey here more than I normally do. Normally he’s in Cheltenham.”

When he’s there, he texts me, ‘I hate it here, Mum. I just need you. I want your cuddles, hold my hand.’

Harvey, 24, has Prader-Willi Syndrome and attended a specialist further education college for young people with complex disabilities.

He started at the residential college in Cheltenham in 2021, before his funding was cut in 2024.

Harvey Price’s recent living arrangements explained Harvey Price’s care and living set-up has changed several times in recent years. In 2021, Harvey started at a specialist residential college in Cheltenham.

In 2024, Katie Price said funding for that placement was cut.

He then moved into supported independent living, with Southampton used as a temporary base.

Katie has now said the family is waiting for a new placement, expected to be closer to her home. The update helps explain why Harvey has recently been spending more time back at home with Katie.

After that, Harvey moved into supported independent living, with Southampton used as a temporary base while the family waited for a longer-term arrangement.

Katie said they are still waiting for his next placement, which she said is expected next month and will be closer to where she lives.

Katie gave an update on Harvey on the latest episode of her podcast (Credit: YouTube / The Katie Price Show)

Harvey’s heartbreaking texts revealed

She said: “We’re still waiting for his next placement. They’re saying next month and that’s up the road from me. But where he is in Southampton, he just doesn’t like being there.

“When he’s there, he texts me, ‘I hate it here, Mum. I just need you. I want your cuddles, hold my hand.'”

Katie said those messages are heartbreaking to receive and admitted balancing work with caring for Harvey has been tough.

She added: “And it pulls on your heart. So I’ve got him here and it’s hard because I’m working and his carer at the same time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Harvey and Katie’s day-to-day life has previously featured in the BBC documentary Harvey and Me.

Elsewhere, Katie recently returned from Dubai, where she had been trying to learn more about husband Lee Andrews’ detention in Al Awir prison.

Lee allegedly claimed he was arrested on suspicion of espionage, although it is understood he is being held over a private civil matter.

Read more: Lee Andrews’ ‘desperate GoFundMe pleas’ in bid to be released from Dubai prison