Katie Price’s heartbreak as she drops son Harvey off at new home: ‘I hate leaving you there’

An emotional Katie Price has shared her sadness after dropping son Harvey off at his new home.

The TV star, 46, shares 22-year-old Harvey with ex Dwight York. Harvey is blind and autistic and has septo-optic dysplasia (a disorder of early brain development). He was also born with Prader-Willi syndrome.

Harvey previously lived in a residential college, but in February this year, he was forced to leave over his difficult behaviour.

Then in earlier this month, Katie revealed that Harvey is going “into the real world” and is set to move into independent living.

And this week, it was time for the big move as Katie traveled with Harvey to his new home and documented the bittersweet road trip.

Katie issued an update on Harvey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie Price drops son Harvey off at new home

This week, Katie took to her Snapchat and filmed herself and Harvey on the way to Southampton, where Harvey will be living in an independent living facility.

Driving to Harvey’s new home, Katie said: “I’m back in the van, we’re going to your new place until October. Are you excited?” Harvey replied: “Yes.”

Talking to her fans, Katie updated them: “I’m on my way to take Harvey to his next place after college. We’ve got about an hour and 20 drive and I don’t know how I’m going to feel leaving him there.”

Turning to Harvey, Katie admitted: “I hate leaving you there Harv.”

The TV star shared her sadness (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Katie ‘doesn’t like these days at all’

He then quipped: “It’s [explicit] innit mum,” causing Katie to giggle and say: “Stop making me laugh.” The mum-of-five then reassured him: “I’m going to come and see you on Saturday.”

She then started speaking to her followers again and shared: “So there you go. I’ll let you know how I feel when I’ve dropped him off.”

Putting her face in her hands, Katie confessed: “Oh I don’t like these days at all but he’s 23 and he’s got to go to residential now.”

Harvey ‘kicked out’ over ‘difficult’ behaviour

In February this year, Katie opened up about the uncertainty surrounding Harvey’s living arrangements after he was “kicked out” of his residential care for being “too difficult.”

Katie said at the time: “Harvey is supposed to be moving in four-and-a-half weeks. They’ve changed management and said they won’t be able to cater for Harv, because he’s too difficult.”

She continued: “So now I’ve got to find another placement for him… so yeah. More drama to deal with.”

Shedding light on Harvey’s living situation, Katie explained: “We worked months and months for that and he was told four-and-a-half weeks before that he couldn’t go there, and Harvey has been doing the countdown.”

